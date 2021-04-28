Pirate wrestling makes its return in loss to San Marcos

After a year of doubt and uncertainty, the Santa Ynez High School wrestling team made its 2021 debut last week.

As a high contact, indoor sport with no chance of masking, high school wrestling has been the high school competition facing the most restrictions and toughest road to a return amid the coronavirus pandemic.

High school wrestling is now back after the California Department of Public Health updated its guidelines, requiring teams to provide COVID-19 testing and results of all athletes and support staff within 48 hours of each competition.

Sant Ynez coach Omar Sandoval has pieced together a squad and the Pirates made their 2020-21 school year debut last week in a match against Channel League foe San Marcos.

The Pirates were forced to forfeit five of the 14 matches and lost 43-26 on Wednesday, April 21.

The Pirates forfeited matches at the 106, 113, 182, 192 and 285 weight classes.

Santa Ynez freshman Victoria Bernard represented the Pirates and won at 120 pounds. Bernard wrestled a full three-round match and won 14-9 with seven takedowns to earn three team points.

At 126 pounds, Santa Ynez junior Troy Mojonnier scored an early takedown followed by nine near-fall points before pinning his opponent at 1:20 of the first round to earn six team points.

Santa Ynez senior Armando Contreras piled up 18 points in takedowns and near-falls and only allowed two escape points for a technical fall win of 18-2, delivering five points for the Pirates at 132 pounds.

At 138 pounds, Pirates junior Leandro Contreras picked up San Marcos's sole forfeit of the evening for six points.