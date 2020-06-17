Player of the Decade: A look back at Caleb Thomas' days of dominance at Righetti

Player Profile: Caleb Thomas Righetti DL/OL/TE (2016-18) Two-time league MVP

2018 All-Area MVP

14 sacks, 42 solo tackles, 16 TFLs as senior

7 sacks, 61 total tackles, 17 TFLs as a junior

Signed with Tulane University

Caleb Thomas' football career at Righetti High School feels like a movie script.

As a sophomore, he was a talented player poised to have a break-out season in his quest to becoming a Division I recruit. However, Thomas suffered a devastating leg injury early on, missing most of the season.

Thomas worked his way back to the field for his junior season, turning in an impressive defensive campaign that earned him PAC 5 League MVP honors.

As a certified play-maker, Thomas entered his senior season smarter, stronger and quicker than the year before. Thomas was set to play tight end and on the Warrior defensive line.

But the 6-foot-4, 275-pounder suffered another setback, breaking his thumb in the fourth week of the season. That injury prevented him from playing tight end as he couldn't catch any passes. Instead of faltering, Thomas gladly moved to the offensive guard position where he continued to dominate opponents while also overpowering offensive linemen from his defensive end position.

Thomas again earned league MVP honors, splitting the award with former teammate Chase Artopoeus of St. Joseph. He also led the Warriors to a CIF sectional final.