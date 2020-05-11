Player of the Decade: Blake Truhitte put Santa Maria back on the map

Player Profile: Blake Truhitte Santa Maria, QB-DB (2016-17) 242 for 393 passing, 3,617 yards, 36 TDs, 19 INTs.

336 carries, 2,822 yards, 39 rushing TDs.

6,439 total yards, 75 touchdowns accounted for.

49 tackles, 1 sack on defense.

30 punts, 994 yards; 99-yard kick return TD.

In a lineup of the area's top football players of the past decade, Blake Truhitte will certainly stand out.

That's because he never quite looked like a football player. He certainly didn't fit the prototype at quarterback.

But that's what made his play so special.

Truhitte, who graduated from Santa Maria High in 2018, was a 5-foot-7 quarterback. He is likely the most diminutive winner of the Times' All-Area MVP honor. He also took the Northern League MVP award, earned All-CIF co-MVP, was among the state's best in total offense and led his team to a CIF title game as a senior during the 2017 season.

Many of our Player of the Decade nominees, of which Truhitte is one, went on to play major college football on scholarship. Truhitte, though, embodies high school football.

Just ask his former coach.

"Blake was the ultimate high school football player," Saints coach Dan Ellington said. "What I mean by that is at 5-7, 135 pounds, if that, he was pound-for-pound the most unstoppable football player I have ever coached or coached against."

Truhitte passed for 2,348 yards and 25 touchdowns as a senior. He rushed for 2,026 yards and 31 more touchdowns. In that senior season, when the Saints went 9-5 and hosted the CIF Southern Section Division 12 title game, Truhitte rushed for 100 or more yards 12 times.