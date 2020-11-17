Player of the Decade: Brent VanderVeen was a great QB who could also hoop

Player Profile: Brent VanderVeen Arroyo Grande C (2009-12) 6-foot-5, 215 pounds Won CIF title in football

Then led Eagles to CIF final in hoops

All-Area MVP, SLO County POTY in 2012

Averaged 16.9 points, 13.4 rebs. as SR

Played football at Oregon State

Brent VanderVeen led the Arroyo Grande High football team to a CIF Southern Section title and a 24-4 record in two-plus seasons as the Eagles' starting quarterback.

He then signed to play for Oregon State on a full-ride football scholarship.

But was basketball VanderVeen's best sport? Perhaps, but VanderVeen was also an exceptional basketball player. (He could play some baseball, too).

When his senior football season wrapped up, VanderVeen took his 6-foot-5 frame from the backfield to the low post, transforming into a physical center on the Arroyo Grande basketball team.

VanderVeen practically carried the Eagles to the CIF Southern Section Division 3AAA title game as a senior in the 2011-12 season, just months after leading the Eagles to their CIF title in football.

Arroyo Grande eventually lost to Pasadena in the CIF final that year, but VanderVeen took home a slew of awards, including being named the Times' All-Area MVP and the SLO County Player of the Year.

Now, years after his high school career has ended, VanderVeen has been selected as a Player of the Decade nominee. He is the sixth nominee, and a rare one at that. VanderVeen was not selected as a Player of the Decade finalist for football, even though he played Division I football in college. Here he is as a Player of the Decade finalist for basketball, a sport he did not play after high school.