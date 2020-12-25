Player of the Decade: Bryan Smith's a named that shouldn't be overlooked

The name Bryan Smith may not ring a bell to those who have a passing interest in Central Coast basketball.
With a name like Bryan Smith, that's understandable. But, to those in the know, Smith belongs with the greats of area basketball over the last decade.
Smith overcame a foot injury that wiped out his sophomore season at Arroyo Grande High School to put two stellar seasons together with the Eagles, from 2017-2019.
Smith, currently a sophomore walk-on on the men’s basketball team at Samford University in Georgia, was a two-year starter and was named the Mountain League's MVP as a senior in the 2018-19 season.
It's over. Bryan Smith with the dagger. Arroyo Grande 47, Cabrillo 46. What a game. @SantaMariaTimes @LompocRecord pic.twitter.com/mlJucPfUzH— Lorenzo J. Reyna (@LJ_Reyna) February 15, 2018
Smith is the 16th nominee for the Times' Player of the Decade contest.
Smith helped the Eagles to the Mountain League title as a senior. He averaged 18 points in league play and 22 points per game in the CIF playoffs. For his senior season, the 6-foot-4 guard averaged 5.8 rebound a game and shot 58% from the floor and 40% from 3-point range, connecting on 76% of his free throws.
Smith also earned First Team All-PAC 8 League honors during his senior season as he averaged 15 points per game. Smith had the size to play in the paint, but had a refined perimeter game and a smooth release on a jump shot that had range from just about anywhere in the half-court.
Smith's name should be familiar to basketball fans in Vandenberg Village. That's where Smith created perhaps the most memorable moment of his career at AGHS.
In a first-round playoff game in February of 2018, when Smith was a junior, he received an inbounds pass with about three seconds left and took a baseline shot over Cabrillo's Eddy Little. Smith's shot took a bounce off the glass and went through for a 47-46 playoff win to end the Conquistadores' season.
The Eagles went 40-17 overall and 19-7 in league with one league championship over Smith's final two seasons. He is the fourth Arroyo Grande nominee, joining Gage Gomez, Brent VanderVeen and Matt Willkomm.
