Player of the Decade: Bryan Smith's a named that shouldn't be overlooked
Player of the Decade: Bryan Smith's a named that shouldn't be overlooked

The name Bryan Smith may not ring a bell to those who have a passing interest in Central Coast basketball.

With a name like Bryan Smith, that's understandable. But, to those in the know, Smith belongs with the greats of area basketball over the last decade. 

Smith overcame a foot injury that wiped out his sophomore season at Arroyo Grande High School to put two stellar seasons together with the Eagles, from 2017-2019.

Smith, currently a sophomore walk-on on the men’s basketball team at Samford University in Georgia, was a two-year starter and was named the Mountain League's MVP as a senior in the 2018-19 season.

Smith is the 16th nominee for the Times' Player of the Decade contest.

Smith helped the Eagles to the Mountain League title as a senior. He averaged 18 points in league play and 22 points per game in the CIF playoffs. For his senior season, the 6-foot-4 guard averaged 5.8 rebound a game and shot 58% from the floor and 40% from 3-point range, connecting on 76% of his free throws.

Smith also earned First Team All-PAC 8 League honors during his senior season as he averaged 15 points per game. Smith had the size to play in the paint, but had a refined perimeter game and a smooth release on a jump shot that had range from just about anywhere in the half-court.

Smith's name should be familiar to basketball fans in Vandenberg Village. That's where Smith created perhaps the most memorable moment of his career at AGHS.

In a first-round playoff game in February of 2018, when Smith was a junior, he received an inbounds pass with about three seconds left and took a baseline shot over Cabrillo's Eddy Little. Smith's shot took a bounce off the glass and went through for a 47-46 playoff win to end the Conquistadores' season.

The Eagles went 40-17 overall and 19-7 in league with one league championship over Smith's final two seasons. He is the fourth Arroyo Grande nominee, joining Gage Gomez, Brent VanderVeen and Matt Willkomm.

There have been four Cabrillo nominees: Aaron Abayari, David Terrones, LeAndrew Knight and Chad Brodhead.

Four St. Joseph nominees have been announced: Gabrys Sadaunykas, JoJo Walker, Keith Datu and Case Bruton.

The two Righetti nominees are Cameron Walker and Ryan McGready. The other announced nominees are Atascadero's Robbie Berwick and Mission Prep's Quinton Adlesh.

The Times has polled current and former coaches to develop its list of nominees for Player of the Decade. A tournament-style voting contest will be held to determine the boys basketball Player of the Decade. Readers will be able to vote online at santamariatimes.com; lompocrecord.com and syvnews.com. Players from Northern Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County whose final seasons where between 2009-10 and 2019-20 are eligible.

