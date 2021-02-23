Player of the Decade: Carmelo Hernandez developed into area's premier catcher

Player Profile: Carmelo Hernandez Nipomo High C (2016-19) 5-foot-10, 180 pounds Totaled 103 hits over four seasons

Hit .462 as a senior with 31 RBIs

Batted .440 as a junior with 38 hits, 17 RBIs

Career .380 hitter with 64 RBIs, 30 doubles

Threw out 7 of 10 runners as a senior

The catcher is a foundational position on a baseball team.

Much like the center on a football team or a point guard on a basketball team, the catcher is involved in just about every play, though their impact can often be overlooked when compared to the pitcher or quarterback.

Carmelo Hernandez was a catcher, though he wasn't really overlooked. He made that much of an impact on the game during his days at Nipomo High.

Hernandez, a 2019 graduate, put together a remarkable career in Nipomo.

The one they called 'Tugboat' growing up racked up over 100 total hits during his prep career with the Titans.

For his career, Hernandez hit .380 with 103 total hits, 64 RBIs, 30 doubles and four home runs. During his final season with the Titans, Hernandez threw out seven of the 10 batters who ran on him.

In that final year, Hernandez hit .462 with 36 hits, 31 RBIs, 11 doubles and four home runs. As a junior, Hernandez hit .440 with 38 hits, 17 RBIs, 11 doubles and three triples. He had six doubles as a sophomore and notched 17 hits as a freshman.