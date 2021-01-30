Player of the Decade: De La Guerra just keeps on going

Chad De La Guerra was a great, nearly legendary, player during his career at Pioneer Valley.

In his senior season, he hit .352 and drove in 15 runs as a smooth-fielding shortstop that also flashed a pretty good set of wheels, swiping 12 bags in 12 attempts.

De La Guerra earned All-PAC 7 honors that season, which came in the spring of 2011.

But did many expect him to still be playing ball 10 years later? Who saw that potential? Well, De La Guerra himself certainly did. Now 28, the former Panther is in fact playing ball and he's getting paid for it.

After graduating from Pioneer Valley, De La Guerra wasn't drafted. He didn't head off to some major Division I program. No, he went to play for a good junior college program at College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita.

De La Guerra spent two years there and proved he had the ability to play at the Division I level. Initially, he committed to play for North Carolina State, a very good program in the Atlantic Coast Conference. However, De La Guerra never made an appearance for the Wolf Pack and instead landed at Grand Canyon University in Arizona.

With the Antelopes in Phoenix, De La Guerra had two productive seasons in 2014 and 2015. He hit .373 with 49 RBIs as a junior and followed that up with a senior season in 2015 where he hit .344 with 74 hits in 215 at-bats, eight doubles, a triple and 11 home runs. De La Guerra drove in 51 runs and slugged .544 that season.

That was enough for a pro team to give him a look. De La Guerra was selected in the 17th round of the MLB Draft by the Boston Red Sox in 2015. Not bad for a 5-foot-10, 195-pound infielder.

De La Guerra has spent the last five-plus years steadily rising up Boston's farm system. He's played about 80 games in Triple-A and could start the 2021 season with the Worcester Red Sox, Boston's new Triple-A affiliate.

He is the next Player of the Decade nominee. De La Guerra joins former Santa Ynez standouts Zach Torra and Tommy Rowan; Righetti grad Troy Prober; Arroyo Grande's Ryan Teixeira; Santa Maria's Trevor Garcia and Nipomo's Jeff McNeil, who's playing in the majors with the New York Mets.

De La Guerra was the heart of the 2011 Pioneer Valley team. He was the team's best fielder, top hitter and even one of the more reliable pitchers. He was a closer-type reliever who had a 2.37 ERA in 33 innings that year. He helped the Panthers, coached by Mike Glenn that year, rally to finish 14-14 overall and 9-9 in the PAC 7 to make the playoffs.

In one game against Righetti, De La Guerra had one of his more typical outings. He hit a game-winning home run in the eighth inning and then closed out the game on the mound in the bottom half of the frame for a 9-8 win.

De La Guerra said that year, “You know, all season we’ve been battling. We started off well (4-1 in the preseason), then we got swept in a couple of series. There were a couple of blowouts, but we were close most of the time. We kept fighting back, getting back up, and some balls finally fell for us.”

That final PVHS season was nearly a decade ago. Since then, De La Guerra has played 397 minor league games. He's compiled a .265 average with 395 hits, 241 runs, 84 doubles, 13 triples, 41 home runs and 203 RBIs.

In 2019, his most recent season as the 2020 campaign was wiped out due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, De La Guerra slashed .288/.361/.540 with 13 homers and 16 doubles.

The Times is polling current and former coaches to develop its list of nominees for Player of the Decade. A tournament-style voting contest will be held to determine the Player of the Decade. Readers will be able to vote online at santamariatimes.com; lompocrecord.com and syvnews.com. Players from Northern Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County whose final seasons where between 2010 and 2020 are eligible.