Player of the Decade: Gabe Prendergast put together historic career at Santa Ynez

Player Profile: Gabe Prendergast Santa Ynez, WR-DB (2015-17): 127 catches, 2,591 yards, 29 TDs

37 carries for 550 yards, 5 TDs

113 total tackles, 7.5 tackles-for-loss, 2 sacks

9 interceptions, two returned for TDS

38 total touchdowns: 29 receiving, 5 rushing, 2 INT returns, 2 kick returns.

Every once in a while, a special type of player comes around.

Santa Ynez had one of those players last decade: receiver/defensive back Gabe Prendergast.

For Pirate coach Josh McClurg, Prendergast is clearly one of the top players in his program's history and unquestionably the top receiver the program has ever seen.

"He's that once-in-a-generation type of player," McClurg says of Prendergast. "We were lucky to have him and (All-League receiver) Jasper Kadlec at the same time, but Gabe was a super special kid.

"We knew something big was going to happen any time he touched the ball."

Prendergast is the fifth nominee for Player of the Decade. Players from Northern Santa Barbara County and Southern San Luis Obispo County are eligible. The sports staff at the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News polled area coaches to construct a list of nominees.

Prendergast made the cut after hauling in 127 passes for 2,591 yards and 29 touchdowns during his three seasons as a varsity player in Santa Ynez from 2015-17.

He capped his career with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and 26 total touchdown receptions in those two years.