Player of the Decade: Nipomo's Matt Albright topped 60 TD passes in two seasons

Russ Edwards coached Matt Albright during the quarterback's two seasons on the varsity level at Nipomo High.

Albright threw 62 touchdown passes in those seasons that covered 25 games.

Albright capped his varsity career with a CIF championship in 2014, throwing 33 touchdowns that year.

The 6-foot-3 signal-caller used his physical traits, such as his size, athleticism and strong throwing arm, to dissect opposing defenses.

But Edwards says Albright possessed something else that helped him become the most accomplished quarterback in school history.

"The thing that stands out to me the most was how smart and easy he was to coach," Edwards says. "He processed information better than anybody I’ve ever coached and then executed in real time on Friday nights."

Albright threw 29 touchdown passes in 11 games as a junior in 2013. He threw 33 touchdowns in 14 games as a senior the following year.

But it was in Albright's sophomore season, when he was on JV, that Edwards first saw Albright's massive potential.

"Our varsity staff was also helping coach the JV team and I was up in the press box helping call the offensive plays," Edwards said. "Matt threw a ball to what I thought was the wrong guy to throw to. When he came to the sideline after that series I got him on the headset to coach him up. I asked him why he chose to make the throw he just did, thinking I was going to get an 'I don’t know' type of response."