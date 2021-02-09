Player of the Decade: Nipomo's Ryan McNeil is clearly among the area's best

Player Profile: Ryan McNeil Nipomo P/INF (2009-2012) 6-foot-3, 200 pounds 269 strikeouts in 217 career innings

Went 16-15 with 2.06 career ERA

Threw four shutouts as a JR

Hit .350 with 99 career hits

Drafted by Chicago Cubs 101st overall in 2012

Played six seasons in the minors

Ryan McNeil fit the bill for a starting pitcher. He was big, strong, athletic and confident.

McNeil turned that immeasurable talent into a dominant high school career that can stand against just about anyone's.

McNeil was so good, in fact, that he was drafted right out of high school by the Chicago Cubs in 2012.

Yes. He was that good.

McNeil was one of the top varsity players the moment he stepped on the Nipomo High campus as a freshman. By his senior year, he had developed into a 6-foot-3, 220-pound ace that could also play shortstop and lead the basketball team. (Though the coaches certainly wanted the school's best athlete, he never joined the NHS football team).

The former Nipomo ace is the next Player of the Decade nominee. Our last nominee, 5-foot-8 Lucas Martin of Lompoc High, didn't have quite the physical gifts McNeil had. Though, they both worked equally hard to perfect their crafts.

McNeil was a pure power pitcher. He threw hard and knew his stuff struck fear into batters' hearts. Though, with that velocity and power, his control had to be harnessed at times, when McNeil was on, his stuff was some of the best this area has ever seen.