Player of the Decade: Robbie Berwick went from Atascadero to the ACC

"Berwick scores 35, lifts 'Hounds over Eagles"
"Berwick drains 3-pointer to sink Warriors"
"Berwick's 'Hounds win battle of unbeatens"
Those are some of the headlines that appeared in this newspaper during Robbie Berwick's days at Atascadero High.
Berwick caused headaches for plenty of Central Coast athletes who were unlucky enough to be on the opposing end of the basketball court or football field. He was a dynamic point guard at Atascadero, combining size, athleticism and basketball IQ to dominate on the hardwood, breaking into the Greyhounds' varsity unit as a freshman. He also grew into a 6-foot-4 quarterback that powered the 'Hounds' football team.
Though Berwick probably could've played either sport in college, from Atascadero to the ACC he went, joining the most prestigious basketball conference in the country straight out of high school to play for Florida State.
Berwick is the next nominee for the Times' Player of the Decade contest.
With so much ability on the field, Berwick also had a talent that didn't always show up in box scores. He almost always drew the ire of opponents and opposing fans. Berwick knew he was good and his offbeat brand of confidence always seemed to get under his opponents' skin.
There was that particularly festive night at St. Joseph High in 2013 when the Knights student section made sure Berwick knew they were there at a basketball game. (This not too long after Berwick beat St. Joseph in football in a huge league game).
“I’ve been in bigger atmospheres than this,” Berwick said with a sly smile after St. Joseph beat Atascadero 85-74 that night. “They have a good crowd but I think they’re a little upset because we beat them in football.
“We beat them in football, they beat us in basketball and hopefully we’ll get them the next time. We’ll have the last laugh.”
Atascadero did have the last laugh with a 69-58 win to help split a league title with Righetti.
At Atascadero, Berwick made his biggest basketball impact, scoring 1,750 points in four seasons, dishing out 500 assists. He earned the PAC 7 League MVP honor as a junior and senior. The Greyhounds won two PAC 7 titles during Berwick's run in Atascadero. (He also led the 'Hounds to a football league title).
Berwick averaged 15.9 points, 6.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds for his 110-game career at Atascadero. His best season was in the 2013-14 campaign, when Berwick averaged 19.6 points, 4.6 assists and 4.8 rebounds as Atascadero went 24-6 overall and 12-0 in league. (Berwick scored 17.5 points points a game as a junior as the 'Hounds won a league title).
As a quarterback Berwick set school records for passing touchdowns, passing yards and completions.
Berwick played in 33 games as a freshman at Florida State, averaging 2.4 points a game. He missed all of the 2015-16 season with an injury and eventually transferred to Colorado State, where he played two seasons ending in the 2018-19 campaign. In 35 games with Colorado State, Berwick averaged two points a game.
There will be 16 nominees announced.
Berwick joins the other nominees who have been announced: Arroyo Grande's Matt Willkomm and Brent VanderVeen, Righetti's Cameron Walker, Mission Prep's Quinton Adlesh, Cabrillo High grad LeAndrew Knight and former St. Joseph standouts JoJo Walker, Keith Datu and Case Bruton.
The Times is polling current and former coaches to develop its list of nominees for Player of the Decade. The rest of the nominees will be announced before a tournament-style voting contest will be held to determine the boys basketball Player of the Decade. Readers will be able to vote online at santamariatimes.com; lompocrecord.com and syvnews.com. Players from Northern Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County whose final seasons where between 2009-10 and 2019-20 are eligible.
Player of the Decade Boys Basketball: Get to know the nominees before voting starts
We have been working to highlight the decade's best players in several different sports over the last few months, and now we continue with boys basketball. Go through this collection of profiles of our nominees and get ready for the voting. We've really enjoyed the level of participation we've had with the football and girls basketball polls, so share these profiles and the contest with your friends to get the word out and support our local athletes.
Quinton Adlesh didn't have to, but he wanted to. Adlesh wanted to carve out his own path and make his own way. That's why, instead of playing …
Brent VanderVeen led the Arroyo Grande High football team to a CIF Southern Section title and a 24-4 record in two-plus seasons as the Eagles'…
JoJo Walker's immense talent was clearly visible during his days at St. Joseph. As an undersized and athletic guard that preferred to score bu…
Could Cameron Walker shoot? Yes, he could. Could he handle the ball? Absolutely. Did his athleticism allow him to play above the rim? No doubt…
Case Bruton had no illusions about his role on the basketball court. Bruton wanted to score. And score he did. The Los Osos native spent his f…
Keith Datu's career at St. Joseph followed an impressive path. Datu, who entered St. Joseph High School as a 6-foot-6 freshman, improved in ju…
You need a point guard? LeAndrew Knight can help you out. Some extra scoring punch is needed? Knight can handle that, too. Relentless defense?…
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!