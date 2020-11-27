Player of the Decade: Robbie Berwick went from Atascadero to the ACC

Player Profile: Robbie Berwick Atascadero PG (2010-2014) 6-foot-4, 200 pounds Scored 1,750 points at AHS

Totaled 500 assists in high school

Won two PAC 7 League titles in hoops

Signed with Florida State

Also played at Colorado State

"Berwick scores 35, lifts 'Hounds over Eagles"

"Berwick drains 3-pointer to sink Warriors"

"Berwick's 'Hounds win battle of unbeatens"

Those are some of the headlines that appeared in this newspaper during Robbie Berwick's days at Atascadero High.

Berwick caused headaches for plenty of Central Coast athletes who were unlucky enough to be on the opposing end of the basketball court or football field. He was a dynamic point guard at Atascadero, combining size, athleticism and basketball IQ to dominate on the hardwood, breaking into the Greyhounds' varsity unit as a freshman. He also grew into a 6-foot-4 quarterback that powered the 'Hounds' football team.

Though Berwick probably could've played either sport in college, from Atascadero to the ACC he went, joining the most prestigious basketball conference in the country straight out of high school to play for Florida State.

Berwick is the next nominee for the Times' Player of the Decade contest.

With so much ability on the field, Berwick also had a talent that didn't always show up in box scores. He almost always drew the ire of opponents and opposing fans. Berwick knew he was good and his offbeat brand of confidence always seemed to get under his opponents' skin.