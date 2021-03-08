Player of the Decade: Ryan Bower was a model of consistency at Lompoc

Player Profile: Ryan Bower Lompoc RHP (2008-2011) 6-foot, 180 pounds Logged 246 innings in four varsity seasons

Struck out 256 batters during his career

Had a 2.59 ERA during LHS career

Pitched Lompoc to CIF title game in 2011

Co-Pitcher of the Year in LPL as a senior

Most baseball coaches look for one key trait in a pitcher: Are they reliable?

Managers want to be sure they can depend on a pitcher to keep their team in the game every time they take the hill.

Lompoc's Ryan Bower had that ability in spades.

Bower was clearly one of the most reliable pitchers the area has seen over the past decade. For that, he's the next nominee for the Times' Player of the Decade award.

Though the right-hander was someone coach Jim Allen did rely on, Bower's senior season wasn't just dependable, it was downright dominant.

+4 Lucas Martin developed into ace at Lompoc High School Some pitchers are born. They're big and strong, intimidating figures on the mound. Other pitchers are made.

Bower threw 93 2/3 innings that year, allowing just 62 hits while striking out 99 batters. He had a 1.35 ERA and went 8-6, throwing 10 complete games to help the Braves make the CIF Southern Section Division 5 title game in 2011.

Bower was so reliable during his LHS career that he threw at least 45 innings all four seasons.

For his career, he totaled 246 innings and went 23-17 with 15 career complete games. He finished his days in blue with a 2.59 ERA.

He logged 45 1/3 innings as a freshman, going 3-3 with a 3.86 ERA. Over 54 innings as a sophomore, Bower went 6-5 with two complete games and a 3.24 ERA.