Player of the Decade: Santa Ynez' Mike McCoy took versatility to an extreme level

But we're not done yet.

McCoy was his team's kicker as well, booting 103 kickoffs in two seasons with 23 touchbacks. He also punted 90 times for 3,000 yards, pinning 18 kicks inside the 20-yard line.

McCoy didn't just handle kickoffs, he was also a kick returner. He compiled 682 kick return yards with a kick return touchdown. He also returned a fumble for a touchdown and another touchdown on an interception return.

For his career, McCoy was good on 81 of 85 point-after tries and went 9 for 11 on field goals with a long of 48. He accumulated 108 total kick points in his career.

To recap, McCoy accounted for touchdowns in six different ways, throwing 23 touchdown passes, rushing for 13, receiving five, returning one for a touchdown on an interception and one more on a fumble and another on a kick return. He scored 21 touchdowns on his own and threw for 23 more while also intercepting 11 passes while kicking for 108 points.

"One of the most versatile players I think the Central Coast has ever seen," his former coach Josh McClurg said of McCoy. "Lock-down corner, dual-threat QB, kicker, punter, kick returner and was a great wide receiver."

McCoy is the 15th finalist for the Times' Player of the Decade. The list of finalists was compiled by the sports staff at the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News, which polled area coaches. McCoy led the Pirates to an 8-2 record as a senior, though they weren't selected for the CIF-SS playoffs.

McCoy's numbers are clearly different, but to see his impact you'd need to see his style of play. During his senior season in 2016, in which McCoy took over the quarterback position after contributing in his various other roles in his first two varsity seasons, he brought an electrifying ability to extend plays and make things happen out of nothing.