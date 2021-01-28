Player of the Decade: Tommy Rowan overcame Tommy John surgery at Santa Ynez

Player Profile: Tommy Rowan Santa Ynez (2011-14) 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, C/P/INF Hit .307 in 69 career games

Totaled 65 hits, 52 runs, 50 RBIs, 19 doubles, 4 HRs

Went 13-5 in 26 games on the mound

Had a 2.19 career ERA

Played at UCSB, earned All-Big West honors

Drafted by Miami Marlins in 2019

With a sparkling résumé as it is, it's an odd feeling to still wonder what could have been.

Tommy Rowan had a spectacular career at Santa Ynez High. He could fill any number of roles on the team -- an ace on the mound, an All-League catcher and even standout third baseman.

Rowan hit, fielded and threw at an elite level. His ability was further proven by his success after high school, where he turned into a standout catcher at UCSB and was eventually chosen in the MLB Draft in 2019.

Rowan, the next Player of the Decade nominee, did all that despite missing all but 6 2/3 innings of his senior season at Santa Ynez.

Rowan appeared in just one game during that 2014 campaign. He threw 6 2/3 innings in the season opener against Arroyo Grande on March 4, a Tuesday afternoon in Santa Ynez. The Pirates won that game 7-2, though they lost their heart and soul.

Rowan suffered a serious arm injury in that game and ultimately needed Tommy John surgery, the operation that replaces the major ligament in the elbow with one from elsewhere in the body or a donor. Rowan missed the rest of the season, obviously, and took awhile to recover before he found his groove with the Gauchos.