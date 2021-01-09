Player of the Decade: Troy Prober capped Righetti career with stellar senior season

Troy Prober enjoyed a solid career at Righetti High heading into his final athletic season with the Warriors.
A two-year starter at quarterback for the football team, Prober was also a reliable infielder and pitcher on the baseball team.
In his final stanza, though, in the spring of 2013, just as he was set to graduate, Prober put a brilliant cap to his noteworthy career.
Prober helped the Warriors to a share of the PAC 7 League championship, earned league MVP honors and was named the 2013 Santa Maria Times All-Area MVP.
He went 9-1 with a 1.96 earned run average that year as the Warriors split the league championship with Arroyo Grande. Prober also hit .337 and drove in 21 runs as he hauled in multiple MVP awards.
Prober helped the Warriors win every league series they played in except against Arroyo Grande.
Prober is the second nominee for the Player of the Decade award, joining former Santa Ynez standout Zach Torra, a left-handed pitcher.
For his career, Prober played in 69 baseball games at Righetti, hitting .325 with 55 hits in 169 at-bats. He scored 42 times, drove in 36 runs during his career.
As a pitcher, Prober started 23 games at Righetti, going 14-6 with six complete games and three career shutouts. Prober compile a 2.96 ERA over 130 innings, allowing 98 hits while striking out 107.
Back in 2013, then-Righetti coach Brian Tomooka said Prober's rough outing against Crespi helped turn his season around.
"Crespi has a quality program. He struggled that game. I think that motivated him for the rest of the year," Tomooka said in 2013. “The rest of that year, he was tough to beat.”
Righetti finished its PAC 7 season on a nine-game winning streak.
“(In 2012), we ran into a pretty good Chino Hills team in the wild card game (in the playoffs). Chino Hills no-hit us," Tomooka said. "(In 2013), we beat Chino Hills 3-0 in a wild card game. Troy threw a three-hit shutout.”
Prober said the development of his slider was key in him having a stellar senior campaign.
“Jerry Watson, our pitching coach, taught me how to throw it,” the right-hander said then. “That helped tremendously. It turned into a good secondary pitch for me, behind my fastball. I would say my pitching went a whole lot better this year (than last).”
Prober went on to play football and baseball at Hancock College after his lengthy career at Righetti was complete.
No. 1 Cameron Walker vs. No. 9 Keith Datu
Walker the Warrior will face Keith Datu, of rival St. Joseph in the Elite Eight.
Walker was named All-Area MVP three times in his Righetti career: During his sophomore, junior and senior seasons.
Kevin Barbarick once said of him: "Cameron is the best I've ever coached. And he has handled everything with such class. Cameron is so humble. He's a good person."
Walker averaged 21 points and 11-plus rebounds a game as a senior and played all five positions on the floor during his prep career. He averaged 22 points and 12 rebounds a game as a junior, splitting the All-Area MVP award with Cabrillo's Chad Brodhead, another nominee for Player of the Decade..
Walker played at Stanford for two seasons.
He'll go against former Knight Keith Datu, a 6-foot-7 post who scored about 1,500 points with the Knights, adding nearly 1,000 rebounds and over 300 blocks.
During his senior season, Datu averaged 19.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks a game. Datu played in 118 games as a Knight, scoring 1,448 points with 935 rebounds and 305 blocks, adding 75 assists and 73 steals.
No. 10 Gage Gomez vs. No. 15 Aaron Abayari
This matchup features two players who scored major upsets in the first round.
Gomez, the No. 10 seed, edged Case Bruton, the No. 7 seed to advance here. Gomez, now a freshman walk-on at UCSB after graduating in 2020, was one win away from leading his school to its first ever state championship before his prep career ended at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, which wiped out the entire slate of state title games.
Gomez averaged 21 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.2 steals per game as a senior. He knocked down 120 3-point shots during his senior season.
The former Arroyo Grande High sharpshooter will take on another efficient scoring threat in Abayari. The former Conquistadore shooting guard averaged 25.4 points a game as he led the Conqs to their fourth consecutive Los Padres League championship in the 2014-15 season.
Abayari was the LPL MVP that year. He was also voted the All-Area Offensive Player of the Year. Abayari senior season at Cabrillo included an unbeaten run through the LPL with a 12-0 record, despite Cabrillo losing the previous season's co-All-Area MVP Chad Brodhead.
No. 3 JoJo Walker vs. No. 11 Chad Brodhead
Walker, one of the most electric players the area has seen in not only this decade, but the 21st century goes against Brodhead in the second round.
JoJo Walker missed his freshman season of high school ball with a broken leg, but still went on to score 1,867 points in 93 career games at St. Joseph, averaging just over 20 points a game.
As a senior, he averaged 23.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 2.1 steals per game. He averaged 18.7 points a game during his junior and sophomore seasons.
Walker was named the All-Area MVP in 2015-16 as the Knights won the CIF Southern Section Division 5AA title. He was named the CIF-SS Division 5AA Player of the Year.
Brodhead averaged 24 points, five rebounds and five steals a game in leading Cabrillo to its third straight Los Padres League title in 2013-14. He easily crossed the 1,500-point barrier at Cabrillo. He scored about 700 points during his senior season.
Brodhead was a lanky, talented wing player at Cabrillo, able to dunk, shoot, score and pass. He was the only player to loosen Cam Walker's strangle-hold on the All-Area MVP, earning co-MVP honors with the Righetti star in 2013-14.
No. 12 Gabrys Sadaunykas vs. No. 13 David Terrones
Sadaunykas will face Terrones in the second round. The former St. Joseph standout was only there for two seasons, but certainly left a legacy with the school.
A native of Vilnius, Lithuania, Sadunykas spent his junior and senior seasons with the Knights, playing in 18 games and averaging 9.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists as a junior.
As a senior, he bumped those numbers up to 16.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists a game to earn earn PAC 8 League MVP honors and help the Knights capture a CIF Southern Section championship in the process.
Terrones, a hard-nosed guard under intense coach Gary West, earned his reputation as an elite competitor after leading Cabrillo to a remarkable turnaround during the 2009-10 season.
After going 9-18 overall and 3-9 in the Los Padres League the year prior, Terrones and the Conquistadores won the LPL title with a perfect 12-0 mark. They finished 21-6 overall. He led Cabrillo in points (20.6 per game), assists (6.7) and steals (4.2) that year.
Terrones topped the 1,000-point mark at Cabrillo and was a four-year varsity player who earned All-CIF honors as a senior. He scored over 530 points in his senior season alone.
