Player of the Decade: Troy Prober capped Righetti career with stellar senior season

Player Profile: Troy Prober Righetti P/INF (2010-13) 6-foot, 180 pounds 9-1, 1.96 ERA as a SR in 2013

Named PAC 7, All-Area MVP

Helped lead Warriors to PAC 7 title

Batted .325 with 55 career hits

14-6 for career with 6 CGs, 3 shutouts

Troy Prober enjoyed a solid career at Righetti High heading into his final athletic season with the Warriors.

A two-year starter at quarterback for the football team, Prober was also a reliable infielder and pitcher on the baseball team.

In his final stanza, though, in the spring of 2013, just as he was set to graduate, Prober put a brilliant cap to his noteworthy career.

Prober helped the Warriors to a share of the PAC 7 League championship, earned league MVP honors and was named the 2013 Santa Maria Times All-Area MVP.

He went 9-1 with a 1.96 earned run average that year as the Warriors split the league championship with Arroyo Grande. Prober also hit .337 and drove in 21 runs as he hauled in multiple MVP awards.

Prober helped the Warriors win every league series they played in except against Arroyo Grande.

Prober is the second nominee for the Player of the Decade award, joining former Santa Ynez standout Zach Torra, a left-handed pitcher.

For his career, Prober played in 69 baseball games at Righetti, hitting .325 with 55 hits in 169 at-bats. He scored 42 times, drove in 36 runs during his career.