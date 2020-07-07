Player of the Decade: Vote for Northern Santa Barbara County's First Round

Prendergast's career stats: 37 carries, 508 yards, 5 TDs; 127 catches, 2,591 yards, 29 TDs; 3,650 all-purpose yards; 113 total tackles, 7.5 TFLs, 2 sacks; 9 INTs, 31 pass breakups, forced fumble.
Player of the Decade: No. 2 Lavon Coleman vs. No. 7 Gabe Prendergast
No. 3. Caleb Thomas, Righetti TE/DL/OL: (2015-18) vs. No. 6 Blake Truhitte, Santa Maria QB/DB (2016-17)
Thomas' career stats: 103 total tackles (86 solo), 21 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, INT; 2018 All-Area MVP.
Truhitte's career stats: 242 for 393 passing, 3,617 yards, 36 TDs, 19 INTs; 336 carries, 2,822 yards, 39 TDs rushing, 6,439 total yards accounted for and 75 TDs; 49 total tackles, 1 sack; 30 punts, 994 yards.
Player of the Decade: No. 3 Caleb Thomas vs. No. 6 Blake Truhitte
No. 4. Ainuu Taua, Lompoc DL/TE (2011-14) vs. No. 5 Mike McCoy, Santa Ynez QB/DB/WR/RB/K (2013-16)
Taua's career stats: 6 carries, 41 yards, 2 TDs; 14 catches, 190 yards, 6 TDs; 130 total tackles (80 solo), 9 TFLs, 21 sacks for 91 yards; 1 INT, 3 fumble recoveries, 4 forced fumbles; 9 total TDs.
McCoy's career stats: 141 for 251 passing for 2,524 yards, 23 TDs, 14 INTs; 123 carries, 1,091 yards, 13 TDs rushing; 33 catches, 510 yards, 5 TDs; 2,488 all-purpose yards; 90 career tackles (56 solo), 5 TFLs; 11 INTs, 21 pass breakups, 205 INT return yards; 103 kickoffs for 4,071 yards, 23 TBs; 90 punts, 2,998 yards, 18 inside 20; 32 kickoff returns 682 yards, TD; 21 TDs scored, 108 kick points; 9 for 11 on field goals, long of 48; 81 for 85 on PATs.
Player of the Decade: No. 4 Ainuu Taua vs. No. 5 Mike McCoy
Photos: Seth Jacobs' career at Arroyo Grande and Oklahoma State
Arroyo Grande wide receiver Seth Jacobs gets a block from a teammate durubg a win against Nipomo.
Leah Thompson/Staff
Player of the Decade: Nipomo's Matt Albright
Nipomo quarterback Matt Albright passed for 2,648 yards as a junior in 2013, with 29 touchdowns and nine interceptions as the Titans went 5-6. Then, as a senior in 2014, Albright led the Titans to a 10-4 record and a CIF title while throwing 33 touchdowns.
Daniel Dreifuss, Staff
Player of the Decade: Nipomo's Matt Albright
Nipomo quarterback Matt Albright throws a pass to Nick Kimball for a touchdown in Nipomo's 54-0 win over Santa Ynez on Sept. 19, 2014.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
Player of the Decade: Nipomo's Matt Albright
Nipomo's Matt Albright passes against Lompoc in November of 2013. He had 2,648 passing yards last season with 29 touchdowns and nine interceptions as the Titans finished his junior year with a 5-6 record. Then, as a senior in 2014, Albright led the Titans to a 10-4 record and a CIF title while throwing 33 touchdowns.
Times file photo
Player of the Decade: Nipomo's Matt Albright
Nipomo's Matt Albright (9) looks down the field to pass the ball against Pioneer Valley during the season opener at Pioneer Valley High School on Aug. 29, 2014.
Times file photo
Player of the Decade: A look back at Fenton Will's stellar career in the middle of St. Joseph's defense
Cal Poly's Fenton Will fights through Sacramento State blockers during a Big Sky Conference football game at Alex G. Spanos Stadium in San Luis Obispo last October. Will was a standout linebacker at St. Joseph before breaking into the rotation at Cal Poly last season.
Owen Main, Contributor
Player of the Decade: A look back at Fenton Will's stellar career in the middle of St. Joseph's defense
Cal Poly's Fenton Will tackles Sacramento State's Marcus Fulcher during a Big Sky Conference football game at Alex G. Spanos Stadium in San Luis Obispo last October.
Owen Main, Contributor
Player of the Decade: A look back at Fenton Will's stellar career in the middle of St. Joseph's defense
St. Joseph linebacker Fenton Will was selected to play for the United States Under-18 national football team in 2016, playing in the International Bowl at Arlington Stadium. Will is now a linebacker at Cal Poly.
Daniel Dreifuss, Staff
No. 8 seed: Fenton Will
Fenton Will talks with one of his coaches during practice before the 2017 FCA All-Star Classic. Will is the No. 8 seed for Northern Santa Barbara County.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Player of the Decade: A look back at Fenton Will's stellar career in the middle of St. Joseph's defense
St. Joseph graduate Fenton Will (52) warms up before the Cal Poly Spring Game at Doerr Field on the Cal Poly campus last April.
Peter Klein, Contributor
Player of the Decade: A look back at Fenton Will's stellar career in the middle of St. Joseph's defense
St. Joseph's Fenton Will (25) wraps up Arroyo Grande's Joey DeLaRosa during a game in 2015.
File photo
Player of the Decade: Nipomo's Nick Kimball and his stellar 2014 campaign
Nipomo's Nick Kimball catches the ball during a 2014 playoff game against Bishop Montgomery at Nipomo's High School.
Phil Klein, Contributor
Player of the Decade: Bradley Mickey was the ultimate weapon at Arroyo Grande High
Arroyo Grande's Bradley Mickey runs with the ball during a 42-10 Eagles win at Pioneer Valley on Sept. 18, 2015.
Times file photo
Player of the Decade: Nipomo's Nick Kimball and his stellar 2014 campaign
Nipomo's Nick Kimball carries the ball against Pioneer Valley during the opening game of his junior season in 2013.
Times file photo
Player of the Decade: Bradley Mickey was the ultimate weapon at Arroyo Grande High
Arroyo Grande High School graduate Bradley Mickey takes the field for Cal Poly as the Mustangs hosted Sacramento State at Alex G. Spanos Stadium in San Luis Obispo last fall.
Owen Main, Contributor
Player of the Decade: Bradley Mickey was the ultimate weapon at Arroyo Grande High
Arroyo Grande High senior Bradley Mickey pulled out all the stops in 2015, leading the Eagles in a dominant PAC 5 League championship season. Mickey led the Eagles in rushing and receiving yards while also playing top-level defense, with 69 tackles and six interceptions. He was named the All-Area MVP that year.
Daniel Dreifuss, Staff
Player of the Decade: Bradley Mickey was the ultimate weapon at Arroyo Grande High
Arroyo Grande High senior Bradley Mickey had 10 interceptions and 10 touchdowns in 2014.
Times file photo
Player of the Decade: Bradley Mickey was the ultimate weapon at Arroyo Grande High
Arroyo Grande High senior Bradley Mickey was named the Santa Maria Times All-Area MVP in 2015. He was the All-Area Defensive Player of the Year in 2014.
Daniel Dreifuss, Staff
Photos: Bradley Mickey's days from A.G. to Cal Poly
Arroyo Grande's Bradley Mickey runs with the ball against Bakersfield's Liberty High School during the football game at Arroyo Grande High School Friday night. The Eagles won 24-21.
Phil Klein, Contributor
Photos: Bradley Mickey's days from A.G. to Cal Poly
Arroyo Grande's Bradley Mickey runs the ball in for a touchdown after an interception against Paso Robles during the Nov. 28 CIF Southern Section Northern Division semifinal at Arroyo Grande High School. Paso Robles won 28-21, even after Mickey returned interceptions for touchdowns on back-to-back plays. Mickey was named the PAC 5 League's Defensive Back of the Year Wednesday.
Daniel Dreifuss, Staff
Photos: Bradley Mickey's days from A.G. to Cal Poly
Larry, Bradley and Cyndi Mickey pose for photos after Bradley signed his letter of intent to play football at Cal Poly during a ceremony at Arroyo Grande High School Wednesday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Photos: Bradley Mickey's days from A.G. to Cal Poly
Arroyo Grande's Bradley Mickey runs with the ball after catching a pass early in the game against Camarillo at Arroyo Grande's Doug Hitchen Stadium Friday night. Camarillo handed Arroyo Grande its first loss, 27-13.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
Photos: Bradley Mickey's days from A.G. to Cal Poly
Paso Robles defender Daniel Giroux hits Arroyo Grande's Bradley Mickey in the back, causing him to miss the ball Friday night during a PAC 5 League game at Doug Hitchen Stadium in Arroyo Grande. The Eagles won 42-0.
Josh Duffy, Contributor
Photos: Bradley Mickey's days from A.G. to Cal Poly
Bradley Mickey tries to jump over and around Daniel Giroux to avoid the tackle. Joshua E. Duffy, Contributor
Contributed Photo, Joshua E. Duffy
Photos: Bradley Mickey's days from A.G. to Cal Poly
Cal Poly's Bradley Mickey is seen on the sidelines during a Big Sky Conference football game at against Sacramento State Alex G. Spanos Stadium in San Luis Obisp on Oct. 26, 2019.
Owen Main, Contributor
Photos: Bradley Mickey's days from A.G. to Cal Poly
Cal Poly Mustangs defensive back Bradley Mickey (17) and defensive back Kitu Humphrey (8) team up to bring down the Montana State ball carrier during a Big Sky Conference football game in San Luis Obispo
Peter H Klein
Photos: Gabe Prendergast's days at Santa Ynez
Santa Ynez wide receiver Gabe Prendergast is tackled by Knights defensive back Justin Maldonado as linebacker Zak Wilson closes in during the season finale for both teams in November.
David DuBransky, Contributor
Photos: Bradley Mickey's days from A.G. to Cal Poly
Arroyo Grande's Bradley Mickey breaks free for a second quarter touchdown, making the score 28-0, in a 2015 quarterfinal game of the CIF-SS Northern Division Playoffs in Lancaster against Antelope Valley. A.G. went on to a 41-0 victory.
Ron Siddle, Valley Press
Photos: Bradley Mickey's days from A.G. to Cal Poly
Arroyo Grande's Bradley Mickey runs with the ball against Bakersfield's Independence during the Eagles' 62-23 win at Arroyo Grande High on Sept. 5. Mickey was named the PAC 5 League's Defensive Back of the Year and the All-Area Defensive Player of the Year.
Phil Klein/Contributor
Photos: Gabe Prendergast's days at Santa Ynez
Santa Maria's Jonathan Ramos(7) gets tackled by Santa Ynez's Gabe Prendergast Friday September 29, 2017 at Santa Ynez High. The Saints are going to need a big game from Ramos Friday to start off Northern League play with a win.
Daniel Dreifuss/Contributed
Photos: Gabe Prendergast's days at Santa Ynez
Lompoc's Toa Taua cuts back inside to get past Santa Ynez' Gabe Prendergast during a game at Santa Ynez in 2017.
Len Wood, Staff
Photos: Gabe Prendergast's days at Santa Ynez
Santa Ynez's Gabe Prendergast runs with the ball during Friday night's game against Santa Maria. The Pirates beat the Saints to move to 5-0 on the season.
Daniel Dreifuss, Contributor
Photos: Gabe Prendergast's days at Santa Ynez
Santa Ynez' Gabe Prendergast runs as Cabrillo's Danan Pacheco gets his jersey during the 58-0 Pirates rout on Oct. 13. On Wednesday, Prendergast was named the Los Padres League's Offensive Back of the Year.
Len Wood, Staff
Photos: Gabe Prendergast's days at Santa Ynez
Kadlec, entering his third year on varsity, has caught 79 passes for 1,201 yards and 12 touchdowns in 20 games. He's also made 31 tackles in two seasons.
The 6-foot-4, 200-pound target did that playing alongside Gabe Prendergast, perhaps the top receiver in the area the last two years. Prendergast has since graduated. Does that equate to more opportunities for Kadlec or more double teams? We'll find out soon enough.
Len Wood, Staff
Photos: Gabe Prendergast's days at Santa Ynez
Santa Ynez's secret weapon burst onto the scene last year. As an unheralded sophomore, Kadlec hauled in 37 passes for 628 yards and five touchdowns. Big-time numbers for an underclassman, though he was overshadowed by his teammate Gabe Prendergast, who doubled that production.
This year, I wouldn't be surprised if both Kadlec and Prendergast improve their receiving numbers, though a lot of that is going to depend on how new quarterback Dustin Gregg performs. I think Gregg will be just fine. And Kadlec's receptions and yards will see a spike.
Kadlec has the height of a tight end, but the speed and ability to get open that typically only wide receivers possess. He played at around 200 pounds and easily went up and over defenders to haul in deep balls. He averaged exactly 17 yards per catch.
Kadlec started hot with at least 70 yards in the first four games of 2016. He then cooled off a bit before lighting up Pioneer Valley for 143 yards.
Somehow, both Lompoc and St. Joseph were able to limit Kadlec's receiving totals. Against the Braves he had 27 receiving yards and just 32 against St. Joseph. I'm sure he'll be itching to show both those two teams, the top two in the Los Padres League, that he can do better.
Len Wood, Staff
Player of the Decade: Gabe Prendergast put together historic career at Santa Ynez
Gabe Prendergast is a top receiver on Santa Ynez High School's football team. The junior is drawing more and more interest from Division I colleges.
Len Wood, Staff
Player of the Decade: Lavon Coleman used his punishing running style to power Lompoc High
Lompoc's Lavon Coleman holds the CIF Southern Section Northwest Division championship plaque after he and the Braves beat Cabrillo 21-0 in 2011.
Len Wood, Staff
No. 2 seed: Lavon Coleman
Lavon Coleman hurdles a pileup in the first quarter against Cabrillo in the CIF Southern Section Northwest Division title game in 2011 at Huyck Stadium. Coleman is the No. 2 seed for Northern Santa Barbara County.
Len Wood, Staff
Player of the Decade: Lavon Coleman used his punishing running style to power Lompoc High
Lavon Coleman of Lompoc takes off on a long touchdown run in the first half as the Braves' sideline celebrates in the CIF Southern Section Northwest Division semifinal game against Torrance on Dec. 2, 2011.
Len Wood, Staff
Player of the Decade: Lavon Coleman used his punishing running style to power Lompoc High
Lompoc's Lavon Coleman leads the Braves' starters as they cheer their teammates after they came out of the game during the CIF semifinal football game vs. Torrance in 2011.
Len Wood, Staff
Photos: Lavon Coleman's career at Lompoc High and the University of Washington
Lompoc High grad Lavon Coleman and Washington take on top-ranked Alabama on Saturday in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, Georgia.
Associated Press
Photos: Lavon Coleman's career at Lompoc High and the University of Washington
Lavon Coleman of Lompoc pushes away Colton Foster of Bakersfield's Frontier High School in the first half. Len Wood/Staff
Len Wood
Photos: Lavon Coleman's career at Lompoc High and the University of Washington
Lompoc vs. Cabrillo CIF championship game. Len Wood/Staff
Len Wood/Staff
Photos: Lavon Coleman's career at Lompoc High and the University of Washington
Lavon Coleman of Lompoc runs away from South Torrance's Seth Baumann during the CIF Southern Section Northwest Division title game on Dec. 10, 2010.
Len Wood, Staff
Photos: Lavon Coleman's career at Lompoc High and the University of Washington
Lompoc High grad Lavon Coleman practices as a member of the Green Bay Packers last year.
Evan Siegle, Green Bay Packers
Photos: Lavon Coleman's career at Lompoc High and the University of Washington
Lompoc vs Centennial CIF Playoffs Daniel Dreifuss/Staff
Daniel Dreifuss/Staff
Photos: Lavon Coleman's career at Lompoc High and the University of Washington
Lavon Coleman of Lompoc runs with the ball against Arroyo Grande High School during the season opener at Arroyo Grande football stadium Friday night.//Phil Klein/Contributor
Phil Klein/Contributor
Photos: Lavon Coleman's career at Lompoc High and the University of Washington
Washington running back Lavon Coleman (22), a Lompoc High grad, rushes against Washington State in the second half of Friday's game in Pullman, Wash. Washington beat Washington State 45-17 as Coleman had 82 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Joseph Bailey
Photos: Lavon Coleman's career at Lompoc High and the University of Washington
Lompoc High grad Lavon Coleman, who is entering his senior season at the University of Washington, visits his hometown and Huyck Stadium on Thursday.
Len Wood, Staff
Photos: Lavon Coleman's career at Lompoc High and the University of Washington
Washington running back Lavon Coleman (22) sprints away from Hawaii linebacker Tevita Lataimua (52) and runs for a first down that seals the game late in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Aug. 30, in Honolulu.
Associated Press
Photos: Lavon Coleman's career at Lompoc High and the University of Washington
Washington running back Lavon Coleman (22) runs for a first down during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday in Tucson, Ariz. The Lompoc High grad had 12 carries for 31 yards in the Huskies 27-26 loss.
Joseph Bailey
Photos: Lavon Coleman's career at Lompoc High and the University of Washington
Len Wood/Staff Lompoc players including Lavon Coleman (1), who scored four touchdowns celebrate their 42-7 victory over Cabrillo in the annual Big Game.
Len Wood
Photos: Lavon Coleman's career at Lompoc High and the University of Washington
Washington running back Lavon Coleman (22) carries the ball against Stanford after a hand off from quarterback Jake Browning (3) in the second half of a game Friday in Seattle.
Associated Press
Photos: Lavon Coleman's career at Lompoc High and the University of Washington
Former Lompoc High football standout Lavon Coleman takes a photo with his mother Traci following the Lompoc-Cabrillo boys basketball game at LHS last week. Coleman spent his Friday evening sharing his new experiences as a Green Bay Packer.
Lorenzo J. Reyna, StaffLorenzoReyna
Photos: Lavon Coleman's career at Lompoc High and the University of Washington
Lompoc' Lavon Coleman runs past Torrance's Bobby Wilson to score a long touchdown during their CIF semi-final football game. Len Wood/Staff
Len Wood/Staff
Photos: Lompoc High's Ainuu Taua
Lompoc's Rafael Arellano, left, Ainuu Taua and Tyler Ornelas console each other after the Braves lost to Serra. Len Wood/Staff
Photos: Lompoc High's Ainuu Taua
Lompoc's Ainuu Taua carries the ball in the 28-16 win against the Eagles at Arroyo Grande on Aug. 30, 2013.
Times file photo
Photos: Lompoc High's Ainuu Taua
Lompoc's Ainuu Taua brings down Serra's 18. Len Wood/Staff
Photos: Lompoc High's Ainuu Taua
Ainuu Taua, the 2014 Lee Central Coast News Most Valuable Player, is returning to the defensive line this fall after experimenting with fullback for most of last year.
Katie Meyers, Contributor
Photos: Lompoc High's Ainuu Taua
Lompoc's Ainuu Taua knocks down a Cabrillo runner. Len Wood/Staff
Photos: Lompoc High's Ainuu Taua
Sgt. First Class Terry Asbridge, right, congratulates Lompoc High School defensive lineman Ainuu Taua on Thursday on his nomination to the US Army East-West game that will be played in San Antonio in December. Taua joins a pool of 400 nominees with final decisions being made in October. Leah Thompson/Staff
Leah Thompson/Staff
Photos: Lompoc High's Ainuu Taua
UCLA's Ainuu Taua, a Lompoc High grad playing at fullback last year, has since moved back to his original position on the defensive line for the Bruins.
Joseph Bailey
Photos: Lompoc High's Ainuu Taua
Lompoc's Ainuu Taua pressures Santa Monica's Will Taylor into a fumble. Len Wood/Staff
Len Wood
Photos: Lompoc High's Ainuu Taua
Lompoc High lineman Ainuu Taua won the All-Area MVP honor for the 2013 season. He was also an Army All-American before signing to play for UCLA, where his career ended in 2017.
Daniel Dreifuss, Staff
Photos: Lompoc High's Ainuu Taua
Former Lompoc High star Ainuu Taua runs the ball during a 2016 game at the Rose Bowl. The UCLA Bruin is moving back to the defensive line this fall, where Taua says he gets to play all four line spots.
Don Liebig, ContributorLorenzoReyna
Player of the Decade: Arroyo Grande's Seth Jacobs is our first nominee
Arroyo Grande's Seth Jacobs was a highly recruited defensive and offensive threat for the Eagles before signing with Oklahoma State in February 2012.
Len Wood, Staff
Player of the Decade: Arroyo Grande's Seth Jacobs is our first nominee
Arroyo Grande’s Seth Jacobs, seen before a game against Pioneer Valley in 2011, had a remarkable career with the Eagles, winning a CIF title and being named an All-CIF Player of the Year. He then went on to play linebacker at Oklahoma State. Jacobs is a nominee for the Times' Player of the Decade.
Len Wood, Staff
Photos: Seth Jacobs' career at Arroyo Grande and Oklahoma State
Arroyo Grande Seth Jacobs,(right to left), Henry Adelman, Garrett Owens and Brent Vanderveen walk out together for the coin flip against Pioneer Valley football.
Len Wood/Staff
Photos: Seth Jacobs' career at Arroyo Grande and Oklahoma State
Arroyo Grande High School football coach Tom Goossen, left, gives words of praise to Seth Jacobs, center, on Wednesday before the football star announced his decision to attend Oklahoma State in the fall.
Leah Thompson/Staff
Photos: Seth Jacobs' career at Arroyo Grande and Oklahoma State
Arroyo Grande's Seth Jacobs tackles Pioneer Valley's Gabriel Fuentes during a game in 2011.
Len Wood, Staff
Photos: Seth Jacobs' career at Arroyo Grande and Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State linebacker Seth Jacobs (10) is unable to reach Florida State wide receiver Rashad Greene (80) after a reception in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2014, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
Photos: Seth Jacobs' career at Arroyo Grande and Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State linebacker and Arroyo Grande grad Seth Jacobs holds the defensive player of the game award after the Cactus Bowl against Washington Jan. 2, 2015 in Tempe, Ariz. Oklahoma State won 30-22.
Associated Press
Photos: Seth Jacobs' career at Arroyo Grande and Oklahoma State
Arroyo Grande Seth Jacobs (10) celebrates with teammate Desmond Roland after the Cactus Bowl in 2015. Jacobs announced his retirement from the sport in January of 2016.
Associated Press
Photos: Seth Jacobs' career at Arroyo Grande and Oklahoma State
Arroyo Grande's Seth Jacobs leaps over a defender during a playoff game against Dos Pueblos in 2011.
Daniel Dreifuss, Staff
Photos: Seth Jacobs' career at Arroyo Grande and Oklahoma State
Arroyo Grande's Seth Jacobs is a highly recruited defensive and offensive threat for the Eagles.
Len Wood, Staff
Photos: Seth Jacobs' career at Arroyo Grande and Oklahoma State
Arroyo Grande's Seth Jacobs carries the ball against Pioneer Valley on Oct. 14, 2011.
Len Wood/Staff
Photos: Seth Jacobs' career at Arroyo Grande and Oklahoma State
Arroyo Grande's Seth Jacobs reaches out for a long pass against Pioneer Valley.
Len Wood
Emilio Corona, Player of the Decade 03
Santa Ynez's Tyler Germani pursues San Luis Obispo quarterback Emilio Corona during a game in Santa Ynez in 2018.
Len Wood, Staff
Emilio Corona, Player of the Decade 01
San Luis Obispo quarterback Emilio Corona was named the PAC 4 League's Most Valuable Player last fall after he accounted for 52 total touchdowns on the season. Corona accounted for 80 total touchdowns in his two varsity seasons as the Tigers' quarterback. He is the 16th finalist for Player of the Decade.
Stan Rodriguez, Contributor
Emilio Corona, Player of the Decade 02
San Luis Obispo quarterback Emilio Corona (11) puts the brakes on as Pioneer Valley's Andres Vargas prepares for the tackle during a Homecoming game in Santa Maria on Oct. 25.
David DuBransky Contributor
102717 SJ Lompoc football 15.jpg
Lompoc's Toa Taua dives for yardage against St. Joseph's Joe Doud during a game on Oct. 27, 2017. Taua scored 73 rushing touchdowns and gained 4,612 rushing yards during his four years with the Braves. He's the next nominee for Player of the Decade.
Len Wood, Staff
Mississippi California Football
California running back Patrick Laird (28) scores a rushing touchdown past Mississippi linebacker DeMarquis Gates during the first half of a game Sept. 16, 2017 in Berkeley. Laird, an Arroyo Grande native and graduate of Mission Prep, is a finalist for the Times' Player of the Decade award.
Associated Press
