Player of the Decade: Zach Torra put together legendary career as Santa Ynez' left-handed ace

Player Profile: Zach Torra Santa Ynez LHP (2013-2016) 6-foot-1, 195 pounds 31-5 career at Santa Ynez

Had a 1.11 ERA in 51 appearances

Won CIF title in 2014

Two-time All-Area Pitcher of the Year

Named an All-American at UCSB in 2020

In 2013, Zach Torra was an undersized but tough left-handed freshman pitcher at Santa Ynez High School.

Flash forward to 2021, and Torra is an All-American.

The former Pirate, who pitched at Hancock and Cuesta before attending UCSB starting last year, has bounced around, but there's no questioning the promise he has in that left arm.

Torra compiled a 31-5 career record at Santa Ynez, going 11-0 as a sophomore when the Pirates won a CIF Southern Section championship. Torra threw a five-hit complete game with six strikeouts as a sophomore against Sun Valley Village Christian in the Division 5 title game that year, helping the Pirates clinch the championship with a 2-0 win.

The now 6-foot-1, 195-pound hurler put together one of the finest pitching careers this area has ever seen. For his efforts, he's the first nominee for the Times' Player of the Decade contest. There will be 16 nominees announced over the coming weeks.

Torra started 37 games in a Pirate uniform. He threw complete games in 21 of those starts, with six shutouts. His career ERA: 1.11.