Prep sports update: Santa Barbara County case rate drops, still above 7

If Santa Barbara County high schools were beginning their football seasons this week, they'd all have to undergo COVID-19 testing for players and coaches.

Santa Barbara County schools, however, are starting their seasons next week, March 19. That extra week of preparations for a season may allow schools to kick off their seasons without undergoing any coronavirus testing.

On Tuesday, the county's adjusted case rate for COVID-19 was updated to 9.7, falling from 13 the previous week.

The California Department of Public Health set guidelines last month requiring schools in counties with an adjusted case rate between 7 and 14 to test students and coaches in outdoor, high-contact sports like football, water polo and soccer.

With county teams kicking off their seasons March 19, schools will be waiting anxiously to see what the county's adjusted case rate will be when it's updated on March 16. If it's below 7, schools are not required to test athletes in those high-contact, outdoor sports.

Based on recent trends, Santa Barbara County's rate will almost surely fall below 7. That would then allow schools to opt out of a testing program altogether. Some districts, though, could still choose to test its athletes and coaches.

The state and federal government is providing funding and assistance to schools hoping to test students and staff members.

When the CDPH announced its impending testing requirements, Santa Ynez Valley Union School District said it was already receiving testing kits from the county and was planning on testing all athletes at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School, not just those in high-contact sports.