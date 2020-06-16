Return to play: Area high schools finalizing plans to have student-athletes return to campus

The period just after graduation is typically one in which high school athletic administrators can find some rest and relaxation.

In 2020, as with most things nowadays, that is not the case.

Most area athletic administrators have been hard at work developing plans to see their student-athletes resume some type of on-campus athletic activities in the coming weeks.

Those plans have finally begun to materialize.

St. Joseph High School, the area's largest private high school, has formalized its plans to have students resume on-campus activities.

The St. Joseph football team is slated to return to campus for conditioning and weight training on Monday, June 22.

The athletic directors from the two Lompoc Valley schools, Cabrillo's Gary West and Lompoc's Claudia Terrones, have also developed plans to have their student-athletes return to campus.

Nipomo High's Russ Edwards and Arroyo Grande's Stephen Field, both athletic directors in the Lucia Mar Unified School District, have also developed plans to have student-athletes return to campus for modified workouts.

Terrones says she and West have been working with Paul Bommersbach, the former Lompoc High principal who now works in the district office, on "developing a plan to submit to the county for approval. Once the plan is approved, the date (to resume athletic activities) will be set."

Terrones said the guidelines set forth by the CIF office have been instrumental in helping she and her colleagues figure out how to get student-athletes back on campus and what that will look like.