Righetti cross country teams have navigated all the uncertainty amid the pandemic

Much of the last year has been doom and gloom, especially for high school athletics in the area.

Luckily for the Righetti cross country team, they had a solid support system in place.

Megan Cota, now in her third year with the team but the first as head coach, had plenty of experience working with the runners. She used that knowledge to keep the squad intact.

The runners, though, also had plenty of perseverance to navigate so much uncertainty and doubt.

Even though the runners weren't sure if it would ever pay off, they continued to train throughout the fall and winter in the hopes of having a high school season.

That work has just now begun to pay off. Righetti has joined other area teams in returning to competition amid the coronavirus pandemic, running in dual races beginning this month.

Righetti has run multiple times in the last two weeks. They raced Pioneer Valley on Feb. 6 and Feb. 12. They also ran against Santa Maria on Feb. 9.

"I know them so well," Cota says about her runners. "Most of the kids are kids that I've been coaching for two or three years now."

Righetti boys

Cory Campbell, a sophomore transfer from Orcutt Academy, has consistently been the top runner for the Warriors. He cruised to a win at Pioneer Valley on Feb. 12. Tristan Wall, Aidan McAlister and Armando Cervantes have also been some of the top finishers for the Warriors.

Vignesh Neerathalingham, Angel Uvalle and Eric Angulo are also in the mix as scoring runners for the Warriors.