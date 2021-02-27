Righetti grad Matt Sauer ready to get back on the mound

As Righetti's baseball team prepares for its 2021 season, the Warriors have had a special visitor at recent practices.

In fact, the Warriors have had one of the top players in program history helping out.

Matt Sauer, a 2017 Righetti High grad and a second-round draft pick by the New York Yankees that year, has been helping the program.

Sauer was a dominant right-handed pitcher during his days in purple and gold. The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder helped the Warriors advance to the CIF Southern Section title game in his final season there.

The former Warrior went 25-9 in three varsity seasons at Righetti, finishing his career with a 1.35 ERA. As a senior, Sauer went 9-1 with a 0.98 ERA, striking out 142 batters in 78 1/3 innings. He threw 14 complete games in his career with six shutouts.

With his fastball sitting at 95 mph, the Yankees drafted Sauer directly out of high school, using the 54th overall pick on the ace.

Sauer is now 22 years old and about 24 months removed from Tommy John surgery. He was hoping to make his comeback from the major arm surgery in 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic wiped out all of the minor league baseball season.

"I'm doing great, my recovery from Tommy John went as planned," Sauer said at a recent Righetti practice. "I'm healthy all the way, 100 percent ready to go. It was just a weird situation last year with the virus and being at home for another year. I haven't played in two seasons, but I'm ready to go for this year and it sounds like the season is going to happen. I'm ready to go."