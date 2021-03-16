Righetti's football game at Arroyo Grande canceled due to COVID-19 cases

Righetti High School's long-awaited season-opening football game at Arroyo Grande has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 cases within the Righetti program, the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District announced Tuesday.

Righetti was set to play at Arroyo Grande Friday night to kick off the unique spring season that was pushed back from the fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The SMJUHSD was notified of several positive COVID-19 cases within the Righetti High School football program Tuesday.

The district said SMJUHSD officials immediately contacted Santa Barbara County Public Health.

"Following SBCPH protocols, Friday night’s football game has been canceled," Kenny Klein, district spokesman, said in an email.

In the email, Klein wrote: "Districts in the purple tier must conduct COVID-19 testing on a weekly basis for football and water polo at this time."

Last month, the California Department of Public Health ruled that counties with an adjusted case rate between 7 and 14 per 100,000 were required to test football and water polo teams before beginning competition. Santa Barbara Counties adjusted case rate was 7.7 in Tuesday's update.

Most area athletics administrators were expecting the adjusted case rate to drop below 7 Tuesday. Alas, it did not, meaning there's more testing on the horizon for Santa Barbara County football players and coaches.

All schools in Santa Barbara County will have to test players and coaches ahead of their games this weekend. Schools in San Luis Obispo County, which has an adjusted case rate of 6.2 Tuesday, do not have to test players.