Rod Smalley, former Santa Ynez football great, dies at age 50

Rod Smalley, one of the greatest football players in Santa Ynez High School history, died on Jan. 1.

He was 50.

Smalley spent years as a football coach and school employee at Douglas High in Minden, Nevada. He was named the Santa Maria Times' All-Area MVP as a senior at Santa Ynez in 1989.

Santa Ynez' current head football coach Josh McClurg, a Santa Ynez High grad himself, was a few years behind Smalley growing up. McClurg says Smalley was idolized by the younger kids in the Valley for his toughness.

"He was one of the hardest hitting, win-at-all-costs type of guys I've ever seen," McClurg said of Smalley. "Lots of energy."

McClurg was in the eighth grade while Smalley was staring with the Pirates varsity football team in 1989.

"That team of 1989 was one of the best team's in our school's history," McClurg said. "As an eighth grader, we idolized him and loved watching him play football."

Smalley had 144 tackles that season, playing under former longtime coach Ken Gruendyke.

"Rod's number of tackles were actually down this year because most of the teams we played wouldn't run against him," Gruendyke said in 1989.

The Pirates went 10-2 that season, the best mark since the 1969 CIF championship squad at Santa Ynez, which also went 10-2. The Pirates lost to Orange 15-14 in the quarterfinals of the playoffs in '89.

Smalley earned All-CIF honors three straight seasons at Santa Ynez. As a senior, he was a 6-foot-3, 215-pound linebacker, who earned a full-ride scholarship to UCLA as a middle linebacker. He also played in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars.