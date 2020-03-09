Round Table: Righetti Cabigon, Lompoc's Rojas named Athletes of the Week

Malia Cabigon was a big reason for Righetti's girls basketball team winning the Mountain League title and making the CIF Central Section semifinals.

But it was her work in helping her school capture its first ever CIF State Playoff win that landed her the Female Athlete of the Week award on Monday.

Lompoc's Oscar Rojas was the main reason his Braves beat rival Cabrillo last week. For that, Rojas was named the Male Athlete of the Week during Monday's Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table at Giavanni's Pizza in Orcutt. Rojas was not in attendance as Lompoc's game against Santa Ynez was moved to Monday due to rain in Tuesday's forecast.

Rojas struck out 11 in a complete game performance in the Braves' 5-1 win over the Conquistadores last Friday. Lompoc lost to Santa Ynez 5-3 on Monday.

In last Thursday's State Playoff win over Mount Miguel, Cabigon scored 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds in a 68-63 overtime win. Shen then added 11 points and nine rebounds in a regional semifinal loss to Paloma Valley on Saturday. Cabigon, a junior, averaged 12.8 points and 7.6 rebounds on the year.

"I'm proud of myself and proud of my team," Cabigon said.