Round Table scholarship winners honored: Carandang, Morin, Morgan, Bommersbach and Karamitsos take top awards

The five 2020 Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table scholarship winners were honored Tuesday in a ceremony at the Joseph Centeno Betteravia Government Administration Building in Santa Maria.

Pioneer Valley seniors Lauren Carandang and Christian Morin are the 2020 NSBCART Female Athlete of the Year and Joni Gray Heart and Soul Award winners respectively.

Lompoc seniors Ryan Morgan and Amy Bommersbach are the Male Athlete of the Year and Female Scholar Athlete of the Year scholarship winners respectively. Righetti senior Kai Karamitsos earned the Male Scholar Athlete of the Year scholarship.

This year, the Joni Gray Heart & Soul scholarship is worth $1,500. The other scholarships are worth $1,000 each.

The late Joni Gray, a former long-time county supervisor, was a former veteran NSBCART president.

The NSBCART customarily awards its scholarships at its annual awards dinner. The organization cancelled its 2020 awards dinner because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, the five winners were honored Tuesday at a social distancing event.

Four of the winners spoke in phone interviews before the event.

"I knew I was going to have a good chance," to get the NSBCART Male Athlete of the Year scholarship this year, said Morgan. The tight end led the 2019 Lompoc football team in receptions (41), reception yardage (680) and touchdown receptions (six).

Still, "I would say it comes as sort of a surprise now that it happens that I got it."

Morgan played football, basketball and baseball at Lompoc. He signed with Arizona State on a football scholarship.