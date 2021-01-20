Ryan Teixeira brought grit, talent to Arroyo Grande

Player Profile: Ryan Teixeira Ryan Teixeira, Arroyo Grande, INF (2013-15) 6-foot-1, 180 pounds Three-year varsity starter

Hit .437 with 38 hits, 11 doubles in 2014

Totaled 88 hits, 50 runs, 46 RBIs in 81 games

Named league MVP in 2015

Signed with Colorado Mesa

Ryan Teixeira was certainly a Hall of Fame person.

But, do not, for one second, underestimate the late Arroyo Grande High standout's athletic ability.

Teixeira had a rare combination of athletic talents, able to play both football and baseball at a high level.

Crackdown: CIF warns programs going rogue amid pandemic On Tuesday, the CIF state office sent a stark warning for other programs with plans on going rogue and playing outside the state's health guidance.

But it was the way he played each of these sports that still stands out.

Usually multi-sport athletes fit into certain tropes. The high school quarterback is also the point guard on the basketball team and the ace pitcher on the baseball team.

Teixeira, though, didn't fit that stereotype. He was a rugged linebacker on the Eagle football team who relentlessly attacked opposing quarterbacks and ball-carriers.

On the baseball diamond, Teixeira transformed into a rangy, middle-of-the-lineup corner infielder who possessed a strong arm. Teixeira could play first and third base, shortstop and either corner outfield spot.

+6 Difference-makers: Bob Boyer left lasting impact at Cabrillo No question, Lompoc and Cabrillo are rivals. But, at the end of the day, the teachers, coaches and staff members are colleagues working for a …

That's a rare combination.

"You don’t run into a guy that size that is that smooth and that athletic," former Arroyo Grande High coach Brad Lachemann once said of Teixeira. "He's been a huge kid ever since he was a freshman. He worked his way into it strength-wise, but he was still agile at short. Obviously, he’s always had a good arm and he just put all that stuff together."