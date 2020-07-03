Santa Maria high schools delay plan to resume athletic activities

Just days before it was to resume athletic activities on its three campuses, the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District announced that it had delayed that plan.

On Friday, the district sent out a press release stating that it decided to push back its scheduled July 6 implementation date. A new date had not been set.

The district cited an increase in COVID-19 cases in the region.

"A plan for SMJUHSD athletes to return to physical activity/training has been delayed due to COVID-19 concerns," district spokesperson Kenny Klein said in a statement released Friday afternoon.

Officials indicated it was the district's decision to postpone the restart date.

"Our first job is to keep students and staff safe,’’ said assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction John Davis. “This past week has been a whirlwind for sure, as we've seen an unprecedented explosion of cases in our state, as well as our region. As the state begins the process of closing things down again, especially in light of the holiday weekend that is now upon us, we need to reconsider the wisdom of commencing our plan. The district will continue efforts to make high school sports a reality in the future."

The district shut down all athletic activities on March 11 as the coronavirus pandemic began to take hold in the United States. In-school instruction was suspended on March 16 and the rest of the spring sports season and school year was eventually canceled later in the spring.

Late last month, the district, which runs athletic programs at Pioneer Valley, Santa Maria and Righetti, announced it had formed a committee made up of site administrators and athletic directors that developed a plan for athletes to return to physical training in July.