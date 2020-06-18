Santa Maria high schools developing plans to resume on-campus athletics after delay

As other area school districts developed, finalized and announced plans to have student-athletes return to campus for voluntary workouts this week, Pioneer Valley athletic director Jeff Monteiro said his district is lagging behind.

Monteiro says the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District didn't have the same sense of urgency to ensure the three Santa Maria public high schools were prepared for a potential fall sports season.

"Based off my knowledge, as of last Friday, I didn't have any direction for reopening," Monteiro said Thursday.

Monteiro got some relief after Tuesday's district board meeting when assistant superintendent John Davis said the district was forming a committee to develop some return-to-play guidelines.

“We do have a set of guidelines that were just put out by CIF last Friday," Davis said at Tuesday's board meeting that was held virtually. "We have a committee put together that includes all our athletic directors and some of our site administrators that are looking at developing a plan which (we) will eventually bring to the board for that re-opening and re-instigation of interscholastic athletics on our campuses.”

Monteiro says that after the announcements of detailed plans from surrounding school districts were published this week, things finally began to move in a direction he felt was appropriate.

"Based on what has happened since the board meeting Tuesday night, a lot of movement has taken place," Monteiro added.

Monteiro says inquiries from media and some help from the County Board of Supervisors appears to have nudged the district into preparing for a possible sports season once school returns.