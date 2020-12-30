Santa Ynez athletic director Ashley Coelho hopeful as Pirates enter 2021

As the calendar turns, with many gleefully ready to leave 2020 in the rearview mirror, Santa Ynez athletic director Ashley Coelho has a simple message for those wondering what 2021 will bring to high school athletics.
In fact, it's a message Coelho has taken from Pirate football coach Josh McClurg.
"My message to athletes, parents and coaches is to focus on being your best today," Coelho said this week. "Our head football coach, Josh McClurg, always tells our football athletes ,'Control the controllables,' and in times like these, that mindset is so important to have.
"The Pirates have such amazing coaches to walk them through these challenging times."
Coelho has navigated these troubled waters deftly as an upstart AD. Athletics in California have been shut down at the high school level since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the spring, Coelho posted messages to honor her senior athletes who had their seasons cut short due to the pandemic, highlighting the Pirates on social media and email. She also helped organize a drive-through ceremony to honor the Pirates' seniors.
Now, there is some light at the end of the tunnel. The state has released guidelines permitting certain high school sports even if that county is in the purple, or widespread, tier on California's reopening guidelines. There could be cross country, golf or tennis early next year.
Students have been on campuses for months for conditioning and training programs schools have instituted. That is not scheduled to change at Santa Ynez.
"Pirates will continue to grind in conditioning and weight lifting practices and we will be ready for games in 2021," Coelho said. "Santa Ynez coaching staffs will continue to provide a safe place for athletes to work out.
"These outdoor conditioning training sessions have been a lifeline for our athletes' physical and mental well-being."
Though it's unsure when athletes can begin actual practices or competitions, Coelho said the continuation of training on campus will continue to help out the SYVUHS students who have braved a whole new world over the past year.
"Hybrid/distance learning has significantly impacted our students' day-to-day lives and our practices bring an element of structure, normalcy and sportsmanship that we all thrive on," she said. "Many of our coaches are on-campus and they have been able to positively impact those athletes in the classroom as well.
"At the end of the day, we are a Pirate family and we will persevere together."
Coelho, a St. Joseph graduate who took over the AD position in August of 2019, is a former athlete herself, knowing full well the impact athletics can have on a student.
At St. Joseph, Coelho was on the track, volleyball, basketball and soccer teams.
The California Department of Public Health released updated guidelines for a return-to-play earlier in December, tying allowed sports to the tier system the state is using to designate spread levels of the virus in regions and counties. The CDPH will not provide another update until Jan. 4 and said that competition won't be allowed until Jan. 25 at the earliest.
On Tuesday, the CDPH extended the stay-at-home order for the San Joaquin and Southern California regions, requiring ICU capacity levels to rise to at least 15% to be lifted. Athletic competitions at the high school level will not be permitted with a stay-at-home order in place.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!