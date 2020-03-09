Santa Ynez beats Lompoc 5-3 in Channel League baseball

The Santa Ynez Pirates broke open a tie game with three runs in the fifth inning and went on to a 5-3 victory over the Lompoc Braves in a Channel League baseball game Monday afternoon at Santa Ynez High.
“When we play the old Los Padres League guys, it’s always a great game,” said Santa Ynez head coach Warren Dickey. “They’re competitive, evenly matched.”
"Had way too many wasted at-bats,” said Lompoc head coach Jason Carlson. “We were putting swings on the ball early in the count. We let their pitcher off the hook completely.”
The teams found a way to beat the rain.
The game was originally scheduled for Tuesday afternoon but with the possibility of predicted rain, the schools decided to move the game up a day.
Santa Ynez right-hander Jackson Cloud improved to 3-0 on the season, pitching six innings, giving up all three runs on seven hits with two walks and three strikeouts.
“All my pitches felt good today – my two seam fastball, cutter, curve, changeup – they were all good today,” said Cloud. “Our defense played really well. That made my job much easier.”
Victor Heredia came on in the seventh and gave up one hit before closing out the win.
“Vic really pitched well,” said Cloud. “I told him to go out and shut them down and he did.”
Lompoc sent right-hander Bradley Waite to the mound. Waite went 4 1/3 innings, giving up four runs on four hits with four walks and two strikeouts.
“Bradley did amazing," Carlson said. "He pounded the zone, got ground balls, threw his curve for strikes – he was stellar. But they got two-out hits today and we didn’t. Those two-out hits really do a lot of damage.”
Gunnar Thomas took over in the bottom of the fifth, giving up one run on one hit with two strikeouts and no walks.
Both teams threatened in the first inning.
After getting two quick outs, Lompoc loaded the bases on singles by Yale-bound Oscar Rojas and designated hitter Corbin Hayes and a walk to Sean Moua.
Cloud then got himself in and out of trouble, running the count to 3-2 against Bridger Coleman before picking up his first strikeout.
In the bottom of the first, a walk to leadoff hitter Brayden McCoy paid off with the Pirates’ first run.
With Brock Dix at the plate, McCoy stole second base.
With two outs, Mason Young doubled to center, scoring McCoy for a 1-0 lead.
“I felt real comfortable at the plate,” said Young. “Their pitcher had good velocity. He had a hard slider and some excellent off-speed pitches. It was tough to pick up his off-speed pitches. I hadn’t seen him before and didn’t really know what to expect.”
The Braves came right back in the top of the second, scoring two runs with a two-out rally of their own to take the lead.
Armani Vineyard walked and went to third on Stephen Espinosa’s single.
Both scored when Rojas got aboard on a Santa Ynez error.
In the fourth, Santa Ynez evened the score.
Tyler Rasmussen led off with a single, went to second on Shane Stewart’s sacrifice bunt and over to third on Brian Lood’s line drive single to center field.
Rasmussen scored on Tanner Padfield’s single.
The Pirates got some space with a three-run fifth – getting three runs on just one hit.
McCoy and Dix got things started with inning-opening walks.
Heredia moved the runners with a sacrifice fly that Lompoc’s Isaiah Hernandez tracked down in front of the 330-foot sign in left field.
After that, Carlson brought in Thomas in relief.
Santa Ynez’s Young laid down a sacrifice bunt toward first but beat the ball to the bag for an RBI infield single with McCoy scoring the go-ahead run on the play.
Dix later came home on a passed ball and with two outs, and a 2-2 count on Rasmussen, an error on a pickoff play allowed Young to score the Pirates’ fifth run.
The Braves tried to rally in the sixth.
With one out, Coleman doubled and scored on Dylan Bailey’s RBI single, cutting the Pirates’ lead to 5-3.
Thomas kept the inning alive, getting aboard on an error but that was as close as the Braves would get.
“Those two guys, Jackson and Vic, took very big steps forward today,” said Dickey. “Quality start, quality finish – and they’re both just sophomores learning on the job.”
Lompoc (2-5, 1-1 Channel) is on the road again Friday at San Marcos.
Santa Ynez (6-2, 2-0) is also on the road Friday with a game at Santa Barbara.
Softball
Lompoc 8, Santa Ynez 6, 8 Inn.
Lompoc scored another Channel League win after beating rival Cabrillo 3-1 last Friday, beating Santa Ynez thanks to two Haley Larsh home runs.
Larsh hit a two-run shot in the eighth inning to give the Braves the win. The game was moved up from Tuesday due to the impending rain.
Boys golf
San Marcos 444, Santa Ynez 493
Santa Marcos picked up a Channel League win over Santa Ynez at the Alisal River Course in Solvang.
San Marcos’ Leo Metzger shot a 73 to edge Santa Ynez’s Callaway Winans (74) by one stroke to earn medalist honors.
Santa Ynez heads over to the Mission Club in Vandenberg Village Thursday for a Channel League match against Cabrillo.
Arroyo Grande 209, St. Joseph 218
St. Joseph's Caleb Rodriguez shot a 37 to earn medalist honors, though the Knights came up a bit short in a Mountain League dual at Santa Maria Country Club.
Dlyan Spiess shot a 39, Ryan Cosa 44, Jayce Gamble carded a 45 and Ty Gamble scored 53.
The Eagles were led by Henry Havmose's and Ben Feldman's scores of 40. Keyan Patel shot 41, Eric Lim carded a 42 and Mart Marze shot 46.
The Eagles will host the Knights Thursday at Cypress Ridge.