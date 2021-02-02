Santa Ynez High School plugs in ESports program

"I believe this number will grow as the deadline to sign up is Friday, Feb. 5," Coelho said, adding that the team will begin meeting over Zoom to prepare for games that start this spring. She expects the team to compete in one to two bona fide competitions this school year. The CIF season consists of five games in a given season.

"Each season that we participate in we will decide how many games we will compete in as a group," Coelho said.

When in-person instruction resumes, Coelho said, the team will be using her classroom to host the practices and competitions.

"I was able to get gaming computers installed in my classroom by our amazing IT department at the beginning of the school year," she said, adding the IT staff will continue to be involved in helping the Pirate Esports team.

"Esports is fairly new and I believe that each year the program will grow and the number of games available to students will increase every year," Coelho added.

The new program came to fruition after the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) launched a partnership with PlayVS in 2019 to grow Esports at the high school level. Coelho said she is working with PlayVS, a Santa Monica-based company that helps programs get off the ground.

"I have been trying to think creatively on how we can get students involved with something competitive, and when a rep from PlayVS reached out I had a long conversation with him on how to make this happen for our school," Coelho said. "I took this information to principal Michele Borges and she agreed that this was a great opportunity for our students."