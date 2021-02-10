Santa Ynez Pirates excited to get back on track

That special feeling returned for Santa Ynez athletic director Ashley Coelho last week.

For the first time in nearly a year, her athletes were competing.

Coelho was excited because two of her school's cross country runners, sophomore Sofia Monsalud and freshman Victoria Bernard, were set to run at Santa Maria High School last Friday.

Monsalud and Bernard did, in fact, compete then, ending that long hiatus for Santa Ynez athletics spurred by the coronavirus pandemic.

The duo raced against the Santa Maria High cross country team on the Santa Maria High track. The race was set up by SMHS athletic director Brian Wallace, who got clearance to compete from his district and began looking for some competition.

"I didn't sleep at all, in fact, and I just kept thinking about how exciting it's going to be watching our kids running around the track eight times and competing," Coelho said Friday. "I really think it's awesome that cross country is the 'spotlight' sport. It's a sport that nobody ever expected to be in the spotlight. But cross country will set the example and lead by example. We're thankful for Santa Maria for this opportunity to come out. It's epic, it's perfect and it's a beautiful day."