Santa Ynez senior Logan Ast using spring season to break records and show what he can do

For well over a year, Santa Ynez football coach Josh McClurg has been telling anyone who will listen about Logan Ast.

It's easy to see why.

Over the last two weeks, the Santa Ynez senior running back, who also doubles as a wideout, has broken a school record while racking up nearly 700 yards of offense.

Last week, in the 41-3 win over Dos Pueblos, Ast rushed for 327 yards on 32 carries, setting the school's single-game rushing record. He also scored four rushing touchdowns in that game.

The week before that, in a 46-28 win over Santa Barbara on March 26, Ast had his breakout game of the spring, piling up 283 total yards of offense and four rushing touchdowns.

The total damage: 657 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns. In the last two games.

So far in three games this spring, Ast has 726 yards of offense and eight touchdowns. Lompoc actually did well to hold Ast to 68 yards of offense in its 24-7 win to start the season.

Since then, Ast has averaged over 325 yards of offense in the two wins.

McClurg has been high on his star since 2019, calling the senior his best player and holding a belief that he could help a college program.

Before the season start, Ast had just one goal in mind this spring.

"I just want to make everything that can be possible, possible," Ast said before the season kicked off. "We only have five games this spring, so I want to do everything I can. We have a great offensive line this year and I think we can do some things."