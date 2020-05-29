Santa Ynez seniors Nielsen heading across the country, Gills heading to Sweden

Andrew Nielsen is heading across the country to continue his athletic career. Anthony Gills is heading out of the country to continue his.

Nielsen signed with NCAA Division II Alderson Broaddus University, a private school in Phillipi, West Virginia, to play volleyball. Gills signed with the Sweden-based Stockholm Exiles club to play rugby.

The Santa Ynez High School seniors signed at an out-door, social distancing event at the school Friday.

Both were three-year varsity players at Santa Ynez. Gills played quarterback and wide receiver for the Pirates football team. Nielsen was a middle blocker for the Santa Ynez boys volleyball team.

The two spoke in phone interviews Friday. Gills said he has been playing American football since he was six, but he is also quite familiar with rugby.

"My dad (Mike Gills) is from Australia (a rugby hotbed), so I've been around rugby all my life," said Anthony Gills.

"I learned how to play rugby before I learned how to play (American) football."

Both will be going to the next stops in their athletic careers sight unseen. Gills has not been to Sweden. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nielsen had to settle for a virtual tour of the Alderson Broaddus campus.

Nonetheless, "It's a beautiful campus," said Nielsen. "It's on a hilltop.

"The campus was one of the selling points about the school for me. I talked to some others, but Alderson Broaduss was the school I felt more comfortable with."

Nielsen said he will get combined athletic and academic aid, which amounts to a partial scholarship, to attend Alderson Broaduss.