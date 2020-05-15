Santa Ynez seniors sign: Henry Allen will stay close for water polo while Nico Rocha is off to Europe for soccer

Nico Rocha will leave the country to continue his athletic career. Henry Allen will likely not leave the county to continue his.

Though he is technically on the wait list at UCLA, Allen signed with UC Santa Barbara to play water polo.

Rocha signed with ETURE Sports to try his hand (feet?) at professional soccer in Spain.

The Santa Ynez High School seniors signed at an outdoor, social distancing-regulated ceremony at the school Friday.

Rocha and Allen were the Santa Ynez nominees for the 2020 Northern Santa Barbara County Round Table Male Athlete and Male Scholar Athlete scholarships respectively.

The NSBCART customarily awards its scholarships at its annual awards dinner. The organization cancelled its 2020 dinner because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rocha, a four-year varsity defensive midfielder, loves the sport of soccer. He also fell in love with Spain on a trip there last summer, so he figured going with ETURE Sports was the thing for him.

“I have family in Taragona, which is just outside Barcelona and about an hour and a half from Valencia,” where ETURE sports is located, said Rocha.

Rocha will report to ETURE Sports on Aug. 10.

“You show for different pro teams there, and you go to the one which shows interest in you,” said Rocha.

“You’ll play for 10 months. If you’re good enough, you’ll stay with your team. If not, you’ll go back to the states and probably play with an NCAA Division 1 team.”

That’s a good deal all around, Rocha figured.