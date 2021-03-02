Santa Ynez seniors: Volleyball standout Isabelle Wedmore

With the Santa Ynez girls volleyball team playing a truncated season outdoors, the program has taken some time to honor its group of seniors.
Today, it's time for Isabelle Wedmore, a 5-foot-6 outside hitter.
Santa Ynez athletic director Ashley Coelho said the Pirates have been approved to hold a grass, outdoor girls volleyball season. The first match is scheduled for Friday at Bishop Diego, with a 5 p.m. start. The Pirates play at Cabrillo on Wednesday, March 10 at 4 p.m.
Wedmore "brings perseverance to the court. She experienced several sport injuries and was able to push through them to continue playing," according to an email from the program.
Wedmore said, "The best things about being a Lady Pirate are making amazing friends, building relationships with coaches and players, and learning skills along the way.”
Wedmore said her favorite memory is taking second place in a tournament when the players “were almost in tears.”
Wedmore said she appreciates a valuable lesson she learned from teacher Tori Martinez. “She pushed me to do my work and be a better version of myself,” Wedmore said, adding that she's "learned that true friendships can help you through anything."
Isabelle plans on working with horses after high school and is considering becoming a veterinarian tech.
She is inspired by her grandmother because “she works harder than any other woman I know.” Wedmore is thankful for her grandmother’s continued support and “always wanting the best for me.”
Her favorite movie is Harry Potter and a quote from the film best describes her, “I mean it’s sorta exciting isn’t it? Breaking the rules” - Hermione Granger. U.S. volleyball player Rachel Adams is Wedmore's favorite athlete and Bryson Tiller is her favorite musical artist.
