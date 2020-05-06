Sarah Perkins, Santa Ynez grad, had solid freshman season disrupted by outbreak

UC San Diego redshirt freshman Sarah Perkins’ first collegiate track season was going along nicely.

The Santa Ynez High School graduate had already racked up one shot put win and two runner-up finishes in the discus in 2020.

She was first among collegiate competitors in the shot put at an all-comers meet at Pomona Pitzer, and her mark of 41 feet, 8 inches put her ninth on the UC San Diego all-time list.

“I was very happy about that,” said Perkins.

She took a medical red-shirt for the 2019 season. “I tore my meniscus that January,” she said. Coming off that injury, Perkins seemed all set for a big 2020 campaign.

Then, because of COVID-19, the NCAA announced in March that the rest of its spring sports season was cancelled.

“All of us were disappointed, of course,” said Perkins. “I didn’t have the personal best that I wanted yet, but I was very happy with my progress.

“One of the most disappointing things was, this was the last year we would have been eligible to compete in any (NCAA) championship meets, since we’ll be moving up from Division II to Division I next year.”

Perkins said, “It’s exciting to be moving up to Division I but (since we’ll be moving up a division) we’ll have a one-year probation period,” before the Tritons are eligible to compete in any NCAA championships.

Perkins was a highly decorated athlete at Santa Ynez, with multiple league championships and a Santa Barbara County shot put title.

She won the CIF Southern Section Division 4 shot put championship as a senior and qualified for the state meet.