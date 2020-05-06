Sarah Perkins, Santa Ynez grad, had solid freshman season disrupted by outbreak

UC San Diego redshirt freshman Sarah Perkins’ first collegiate track season was going along nicely.
The Santa Ynez High School graduate had already racked up one shot put win and two runner-up finishes in the discus in 2020.
She was first among collegiate competitors in the shot put at an all-comers meet at Pomona Pitzer, and her mark of 41 feet, 8 inches put her ninth on the UC San Diego all-time list.
“I was very happy about that,” said Perkins.
She took a medical red-shirt for the 2019 season. “I tore my meniscus that January,” she said. Coming off that injury, Perkins seemed all set for a big 2020 campaign.
Then, because of COVID-19, the NCAA announced in March that the rest of its spring sports season was cancelled.
“All of us were disappointed, of course,” said Perkins. “I didn’t have the personal best that I wanted yet, but I was very happy with my progress.
“One of the most disappointing things was, this was the last year we would have been eligible to compete in any (NCAA) championship meets, since we’ll be moving up from Division II to Division I next year.”
Perkins said, “It’s exciting to be moving up to Division I but (since we’ll be moving up a division) we’ll have a one-year probation period,” before the Tritons are eligible to compete in any NCAA championships.
Perkins was a highly decorated athlete at Santa Ynez, with multiple league championships and a Santa Barbara County shot put title.
She won the CIF Southern Section Division 4 shot put championship as a senior and qualified for the state meet.
Now, Perkins is adjusting to her circumstances as best she can. She has remained at UCSD to take online courses there, and she said she works out regularly at the UCSD facility, albeit absent any coaches and teammates because of distancing guidelines.
The throws are heavily technique-oriented events and, “I’ve gone from working out with a coach right there to nothing,” Perkins said.
“We were right in the middle of our season, with all of us and our coaches really working hard, and suddenly it was all taken away.”
The Santa Ynez graduate said, “All of us, coaches and athletes, are still adjusting. It’s definitely a weird feeling.”
Perkins said she loves campus life at UC San Diego. She said that though she has adjusted to taking online courses, “I’m eager to get back to lecture halls and face to face learning.”
Perkins began at UC San Diego as a mathematics major. She has since switched to human development, with a minor in biology.
“I decided I wanted to go into either pediatric nurse practitioning or oncology research,” she said.
Perkins said she was unsure at this time whether or not she would compete at UC San Diego as a graduate student if she is able to graduate after four years there.
053018 SY Sarah Perkins 01.jpg
NipomoCIF.jpg
NipomoCIF2.jpg
053018 SY Sarah Perkins 02.jpg
051618 Haleigh Batty .jpg
052418 Culver SJ softball 08.jpg
051518SJLHSSB03.JPG
Skylar Johnson: All-Area MVP
050218 LPL swimming 01.jpg
041218 NHS CHS swimming 01.jpg
041218 NHS CHS swimming 03.jpg
Sarah Perkins competes in shot put
051218 CIF Track Sarah Perkins 05.jpg
