Senior Spotlight: Cabrillo's Antoinette Terrones unhampered by vision impairment

Player Profile: Antoinette Terrones Four-year varsity in softball

Three-year varsity in soccer

Three-year varsity cheerleader

Plans to play soccer in college

Battles Duane syndrome

Most successful athletes have at least one thing in common — remarkable peripheral vision.

Cabrillo High School senior Antoinette Terrones has zero peripheral vision, yet she will be playing intercollegiate soccer, either for Denver-based Regis University or Hawaii-Hilo.

“They’ve both made me a soccer offer,” Terrones, who will be a midfielder for one of those two, said.

“Where I go will depend partly on what kind of financial aid I can get,” she said at press time. “I hope to decide in the next two weeks.”

Cabrillo’s senior Female Athlete of the Year said her choice of a major will also determine where she goes.

If her choice is Hawaii-Hilo, she will major in environmental science. If her choice is Regis, Terrones will major in biochemistry.

“If I major in environmental science I hope to go into wildlife biology, which coordinates with zoology,” Terrones said. “If I major in biochemistry, I hope to go into forensics.”

Terrones said the vision disability in her left eye, known as Duane syndrome, robbed her of peripheral vision.

“I was born without certain muscles and nerves in my left eye that would allow me to turn a certain way,” she said.