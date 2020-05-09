Senior Spotlight: Christian Morin, with a big assist from his dad, thrived as a student, athlete at Pioneer Valley

Player Profile: Christian Morin 3.96 GPA at PVHS

Ranked 25th in his class

Seven varsity letters

All-League honors in football

Active member in FFA, Student Leadership

Plans attending Long Beach State or Fresno State

Christian Morin's father, Abel, has always been his No. 1 fan.

The Pioneer Valley senior's mother passed away when he was in the eighth grade. Growing up, Christian Morin said, he could not have asked for a better single parent.

"It was an economic struggle for us for awhile, and my dad worked so hard to support us," Christian Morin, who has two younger brothers, said. "We're good (economically) now."

Christian Morin carries at 3.96 GPA at Pioneer Valley. He played "the big three" football, basketball and baseball, during his time there.

"Everything I've needed, my dad has been there for me," said Christian Morin.

He said a premature goodbye to baseball, something that had been a big part of his life.

Morin's senior baseball season ended with the Panthers sitting at 6-3, thus ending his competitive sports career. Schools statewide were closed in March under a statewide shelter-in-place directive California Governor Gavin Newsom issued because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is sad," Morin said of the season ending. "I do have a lot of time. I do try to stay active as much as I can. I work out in the backyard and work out as much as I can."