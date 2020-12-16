Signing Day: Hancock College LB Honus Wagner signs with Gardner-Webb

Honus Wagner came to Hancock College from Georgia.
The plan was to play two seasons before signing with a Division I football program.
It turns out, he only needed one season.
Wagner, a linebacker out of North Forsyth High School in Cumming, Georgia, signed with FCS program Gardner-Webb on Wednesday. The Running Bulldogs of Gardner-Webb play in Boiling Springs, Georgia, not too far from where Wagner grew up. Wagner has been home for awhile. Hancock has been distance learning since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March and the Bulldogs' 2020 season was canceled.
Wagner came to Hancock for the 2019 season and quickly became one of the team's top defenders. He had planned to stay the customary two years but, when the landscape changed amid the pandemic, Wagner found a perfect fit at Gardner-Webb.
"Really, I had had a change of plans when this pandemic hit," Wagner said during a Zoom video call to commemorate his signing a national letter of intent. "The plan was to come back in the fall and play my second season."
But Hancock's fall season never materialized and Wagner was offered by Gardner-Webb, which wanted him to enroll in January.
At 6-foot, 225 pounds, Wagner will play inside linebacker for the Runnin' Bulldogs of Gardner-Webb.
Hancock went 9-2 in Wagner's lone season in Santa Maria. He had 59 tackles (31 solo) and 9 tackles-for-loss. He also had two sacks.
What did Wagner make of his time on the Central Coast?
"It was definitely different," he said. "Down here in the South, we do things a lot differently. Coach (Kris) Dutra and a bunch of the guys would have chats and we'd tell him the tri-tip wasn’t as good as he says it is. It was definitely culture shock, but I adjusted pretty quickly."
Wagner was recruited by Ricky Aguilar, who is now on the staff at Lompoc High.
"From the very first phone call there was no doubt" about the type of player Wagner would become, Aguilar said. "Honus had the character, the drive and the will to want to do the right things, from day one."
Former Hancock head coach Kris Dutra and current head coach Seth Damron both spoke to Wagner on the call.
Damron told the story of Wagner's recruiting interest picking up after he had already verbally committed to Gardner-Webb. Wagner was torn between opening up his recruitment and sticking with his verbal.
"We talked about being a man of your word and how important it is in this day and age," Damron said. "The way he was raised by his family, it's clear Honus is a man of his word and he stayed with his commitment."
Gardner-Webb is a member of the Big South Conference. The Runnin' Bulldogs are scheduled to play Elon at home on Feb. 27.
Damron said Wagner is the 20th Hancock player to earn a scholarship to a four-year school and the Bulldogs had seven players sign with Division I programs.
Darien Langley, St. Joseph to UC Davis
High School: St. Joseph
Height: 5-8
Weight: 150
Class: 2021
Offers (1):
- Army
- UC DAVIS (SIGNED)
Langley had originally committed to Army, but flipped in November to stay closer to home amid the pandemic.
Langley is one of the area's top play-makers at receiver and running back and is a game-breaking return man.
He said, "I see myself playing running back or slot receiver. Although, it is up to the coaches on where I play. I do not have a set position as of right now."
Langley said of making his college choice official Wednesday: "I’m truly blessed to be able to get an opportunity to play at the next level thanks to UC Davis and their coaching staff. I’m more than excited to attend Davis and perform for them.
"I’d like to thank my family, coaches, trainers, and, most importantly, God."
Thomas Cole, SLO High to UCLA
High School: San Luis Obispo
Height: 6-7
Weight: 260
Class: 2021
Offers (21):
- UCLA (SIGNED)
- Michigan
- Virginia
- Northwestern
- SMU
- Baylor
- UNLV
- Northern Arizona
- Iowa State
- Arizona
- Cal
- Michigan State
- Washington State
- Kansas State
- Yale
- Princeton
- Utah
- Colorado
- Oregon State
- Cal Poly
- Arizona State
Cole picked UCLA from his 21 offers, with Michigan, Virginia and Northwestern also showing major interest.
Thomas projects as an offensive tackle for Chip Kelly and the Bruins, though he was a dynamic play-maker on the defensive line at San Luis Obispo. Cole was listed as a four-star according to 247 Sports and had a three-star composite rating.
#8Clap 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏— UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) December 16, 2020
Give it up for Thomas Cole!#GoBruins | @ThomasCole_SLO pic.twitter.com/ZaLdVPJb6i
Christian Jones, SLO High to San Diego State
High School: San Luis Obispo
Height: 6-9
Weight: 295
Class: 2021
Offers (3):
- San Jose State
- San Diego State (SIGNED)
- University of San Diego
Somehow, the 6-foot-7, 250-pound Cole wasn't even the biggest lineman from his own school to sign with an FBS program Wednesday.
Jones is a giant human at 6-foot-9 and approximately 300 pounds. Jones also had offers from San Jose State and the University of San Diego, opting with the Aztecs. He clearly has the frame and the size to play an offensive tackle position at the DI level and the Aztecs will certainly give him that opportunity.
Jones has NFL size right now and it will be fascinating to see how SDSU works with him at this level and where this football career takes him over the next four years.
@CJonesSLOHS helped a San Luis Obispo team go 10-2 while putting up some impressive offensive numbers, including 390.0 yards per game & 38.3 points per game. Look for Christian and the Tigers to have the same results when they kick off in the spring 2021! pic.twitter.com/e7mJu6xQfT— San Diego State Football (@AztecFB) December 16, 2020
Assani Berkeley, Mission Prep to San Jose State
Welcome to Spartan Nation, Assani Berkeley ⚔️— San José State Football (@SanJoseStateFB) December 16, 2020
🔹 Wide Receiver
🔹 @BerkeleyAssani #BusinessDeci21on | #SpartanUp pic.twitter.com/iSMK6RyXoQ
High School: Mission Prep
Height: 6-1
Weight: 180
Class: 2021
Offers (5):
- Cal Poly
- San Jose State (SIGNED)
- UC Davis
- UNLV
- Sacramento State
Berkeley, who also attended SLO High before transferring to Mission Prep two years ago, was a basketball standout who found his home on the gridiron. He'll join the Spartans as a receiver.
Berkeley verbally committed to SJSU in August, choosing the Spartans are over offers from Cal Poly, Sacramento State, UC Davis, and UNLV. Berkeley has plus-size and elite athleticism at 6-foot-1. He's an explosive basketball player and has found the ability to take that skill-set over to the football field. Coming from a smaller school in Mission Prep and with an extensive basketball background, it will be intriguing to follow Berkeley's career in San Jose State.
The Royals have shown an ability to prepare guys for the next level, with Patrick Laird blossoming at Cal and eventually the NFL and even Brian Kowall making the team at UCLA as a walk-on.
Carlton Brown III, Mission Prep to Nevada
High School: Mission Prep
Height: 6-6
Weight: 200
Class: 2021
Offers (10):
- Nevada (SIGNED)
- Oregon State
- Fresno State
- Utah State
- UNLV
- San Diego State
- Liberty
- Cal Poly
- Utah
- UC Davis
Brown fits a similar profile to Berkeley, an athlete with good size who thrives on the basketball court. He's all of 6-foot-6 and seems to have a bright future at Nevada, which has shown an ability to produce tight ends with current TE Cole Turner having 44 catches for 550 yards and seven touchdowns in eight games.
Brown picked the Wolf Pack over a bevy of programs, including two Pac-12 offers. The tight end held offers from Oregon State, Utah, Fresno State, Liberty, UC Davis, Cal Poly, San Diego State, UNLV and Utah State.
Welcome to the Pack, Carlton Brown!— Nevada Football (@NevadaFootball) December 16, 2020
🔷 Tight End
🔷 San Luis Obispo, Calif. (Mission Prep HS)
🔷 @CarltonNBrown #BattleBorn21 // #NevadaGrit // #NSD21 pic.twitter.com/UGnUmtZTOD
Deacon Hill, Santa Barbara to Wisconsin
We’re gonna make some magic together, @dhillsb10!— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 16, 2020
Welcome to the squad#NSD21 » #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/Ai2BTjBb6r
High School: Santa Barbara High
Height: 6-4
Weight: 220
Class: 2021
Offers (3):
Wisconsin (SIGNED)
Kansas State
Nevada
Hill may be the prized jewel of the area's recruiting class and he's heading to Madison.
The story of Hill's recruitment is quite special. He started generating major interest amid his sophomore season, eventually landing an offer from Wisconsin. Hill committed early and stuck with the Badgers even as UCLA, which could have, or rather should have, been the frontrunner to land the big QB from the Dons.
Instead, Hill made sure Wisconsin's early interest paid off by signing with the Badgers early Wednesday, becoming the rare QB commit from the area to go directly to the Big Ten.
The Badgers get a big, strong-armed signal-caller in Hill who is more than excited to play at Camp Randall. Hill has shown tremendous leadership with the Dons, leading them to a Channel League title and the final of the CIF-SS Division 8 playoffs last year. He also has been committed to playing out his senior season at SBHS despite that season being in constant jeopardy amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Don't be surprised to see him starting at QB for Wisconsin in a couple years.
