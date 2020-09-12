Smooth return to campus for Cabrillo and Lompoc athletes this past week

Gary West and Claudia Terrones came to a consensus this week: Their student-athletes returning to on-campus activities for the first time since March went seamlessly.

Cabrillo High, where West is the Athletic Director, and Lompoc High, where Terrones is the AD, both welcomed dozens of students to campus for the resumption of athletic activities last Tuesday.

The ADs spent the week busily ensuring all COVID-19 protocols were adhered to. West set up shop at his school's entrance, checking students in and directing them to their respective training pods.

"I will tell you that it has been awesome," West said of his school's first week back. "And, maybe I’m doing things a little bit differently, maybe I’m not, but I check in every kid and every coach once they get on campus. But, just to have the relationships return and be able to talk to some kids has been great."

Terrones had her hands full with similar duties at Lompoc High.

"We put in a lot of time with the district and the county to prepare for this, so that made it easy," Terrones said of the return. "If my student-athletes are happy then I’m happy and doing my job."

Terrones, who noted that the county health office is not requiring athlete temperature checks, said her school welcomed back football players, spirit leaders and water polo players and that both schools are starting by bringing returning varsity athletes back to campus and will look to expand that to bring in underclassmen and new athletes after a period of two weeks.