Sophomore spotlight: Izzie Fraire sees final season at Hancock College upended by coronavirus pandemic

Player Profile: Izzie Fraire State champion in 2019

Won 200 breaststroke at state meet

Twice named Hancock's Athlete of the Year

Carries a 3.5 GPA

To swim at San Jose State

Swimming has been a big part of Hancock College sophomore Izzie Fraire’s life since she was a child. “I’ve been part of the Santa Maria Swim Club since I was nine,” she said.

When it comes to training facilities, the COVID-19 pandemic has hit swimmers particularly hard.

Because of the pandemic, virtually all of the area pools have been closed since March, when a statewide shelter-in-place directive went into effect.

Izzie’s father, James, came to her rescue.

“My dad bought a pool for me,” said Izzie Fraire. “He’s helped me a lot.

“It took us a week to get our backyard ready to put the pool in. We had to take out all the grass.”

Izzie Fraire said then, “I first got to use the pool on Tuesday. The water temperature is OK. The pool is not that big, but it’s big enough to do a workout in it.”

Fraire, who won the women’s 200 breaststroke at the state meet last year, was the Hancock nominee for the 2020 Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table Female Scholar Athlete of the Year honor. She carries a 3.5 GPA at Hancock.

The NSBCART typically awards its scholarships at its annual awards dinner. The organization cancelled its 2020 dinner because of the pandemic.