Sophomore Spotlight: Work with Micah Mission has been an eye-opener for Travis Welker

Travis Welker no longer has a 2020 baseball season at Hancock College. The COVID-19 pandemic took that away.

The pandemic caused the closure of schools statewide in March. When the schools closed, the rest of the 2020 spring sports season, statewide, went out the window too.

What Welker DOES have is a roof over his head and the certainty of where his next meals are coming from.

He said an increased appreciation of all that has come from his volunteer work with the Micah Mission in Lompoc.

"I work that volunteer job with the Micah Mission on the weekends with my parents," father Vic Welker and mother Bonnie Welker, said Travis Welker.

"We help provide food for the homeless. When you see people just trying to get by, not sure where their next meal is coming from, it really makes you appreciate what you have all the more," said Travis Welker.

"God's given a lot of opportunity to my family and me. God's blessed me with a lot of opportunities."

Welker, a sophomore infielder, was the Hancock College nominee for the 2020 Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table (NSBCART) Male Scholar Athlete of the Year. The NSBCART customarily awards its scholarships at its annual awards dinner. The organization cancelled its 2020 dinner because of the pandemic.

Welker, a middle infielder for Hancock, was hitting .306, with two errors in 105 chances, when the Bulldogs, sitting at 11-9, including 6-4 in the Western State Conference North Division, saw their season come to an abrupt end.