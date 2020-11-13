Sportswire: Pirates looking for coaches; Cabrillo High looking for JV baseball coach; Hancock looking for runners

Pirates looking for coaches
Santa Ynez High School is on the lookout for two head coaches.
The Pirates are in need of a varsity softball head coach and a junior varsity boys water polo coach.
Those interested may contact SYVUHS Athletic Director Ashley Coelho at acoelho@syvuhsd.org for more information or a coach application.
Pirates boosters open up football fundraising campaign
The Santa Ynez High School Football Boosters Club is selling advertisements for the football stadium as the season approaches.
"Pirate Football is on schedule to start in January and we are preparing for a 10-game regular season with 5 home games," the boosters said in a press release. "While we are still uncertain as to the rules for fan attendance within the stadium, we want you to know that we are also fully committed to the season and will do everything possible to invest your sponsorship dollars effectively to help drive favorable business results for you and your organization."
The boosters are offering a Black & Orange Board online package, a souvenir program, a stadium banner program and the Rio Special, which includes an ad broadcast on the radio during games, a full-page, full color ad in the souvenir program, a stadium banner, a Black & Orange package and PA announcer shoutout.
"From all of us at SY Pirate Football Boosters, our coaches, and our players, please know we appreciate your ongoing support and everything you do for our program. Like you, we can't wait to get back in the game!" the group said in its release.
The order deadline for the game day program is Dec. 15.
Orders can be filled by obtaining a brochure in person or online at www.sypiratefootball.com.
Santa Ynez starts its football season with an away game at Fillmore on Jan. 8. The Pirates then play host to Nordhoff on Jan. 15.
Cabrillo High looking for JV baseball coach
Cabrillo High School has an coaching opportunity for the spring of 2021.
The Conquistadores are looking for a head junior varsity baseball coach, varsity skipper Cole Osborne said.
The school is looking for a candidate with previous coaching experience and "strong leadership and interpersonal relationship skills."
For an application and/or more information contact, Gary West, CHS athletic director or Osborne.
West can be reached at west.gary@lusd.org. Osborne can be contacted via email at osborne.cole@lusd.org
The CHS athletic office can be called at (805) 742-2905.
The filing deadline is Friday, Dec. 18.
Pirate Savings Card on sale
The 2020-21 Pirate Football Savings Card is on sale.
Purchasers can support local businesses and Santa Ynez Pirate football with the card.
The cost of the card is $50.
The card offers discounts to various local businesses. They can be purchased at New Frontiers, El Rancho, Valley Fresh and sypiratefootball.com
The Santa Ynez High School Football Boosters, Inc. is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit 100% volunteer fundraising organization.
Hancock looking for runners
The Hancock College women’s cross country team is seeking runners for its 2021 squad. Contact coach Louie Quintana at 1-805-705-3299 for more information.
