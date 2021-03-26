St. Joseph dominant again, routing Arroyo Grande 45-14

It's not that the area teams haven't been taking this unusual spring football season seriously, it's just that St. Joseph's team seems to be on another level.

Like, really, on another level.

St. Joseph dominated another opponent Friday night, its second in as many weeks, in a 45-14 win over Arroyo Grande at Doug Hitchen Stadium. This week's win comes on the heels of the Knights' 44-0 season-opening trouncing of Paso Robles.

This week, the Knights raced out to a 28-0 lead against the Eagles and took a 35-7 lead into the halftime break.

St. Joseph was dominant even though starting quarterback Mark Crisp, a junior who missed most of his sophomore season with a broken collarbone, was injured in the first half on a run near the goal line and didn't return.

The Knights were more physical and aggressive and seemed to enforce their will on Arroyo Grande early. The Knights accomplished that with their energy and physicality, taking out what little air the stadium had by the end of the first quarter.

"We are going to take it seriously because the young men have been working hard for a significant amount of time and I don't want to discredit these games and say that they don't count," St. Joseph coach Pepe Villasenor said. "I don't want to feel as though it doesn't count for the seniors. They've devoted a significant amount of time to St. Joseph and this program. I don't have it in my heart to tell these parents that these games don't count."

As other programs have struggled to keep their participation numbers up amid the pandemic, St. Joseph has had no such problem. The Knights even seem to have added more talent over the last year. In fact the Knights' two Division I commits, Tyler Williams and Darien Langley, have fully opted into this spring season as other college commits around the state have opted out.