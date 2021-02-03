St. Joseph football standout Tyler Williams signs with UTEP

As the son of a military family, Tyler Williams is used to moving around.

That's a good thing, because Williams is headed from the Central Coast of California to El Paso, Texas.

Williams, a St. Joseph football standout, made his commitment to UTEP official Wednesday morning, signing his national letter of intent during a small ceremony on the St. Joseph High School campus.

Williams' father Trulyn is in the Air Force. The family arrived on the Central Coast about three years ago from Louisiana. Williams spent one season at Cabrillo in 2018, then transferred to St. Joseph for his junior season in 2019.

At St. Joseph, Williams blossomed into one of the best players in the area and one of the top recruits. He developed into a long, athletic defensive back at 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, playing under St. Joseph head coach Pepe Villasenor.

Williams began to field multiple offers over the last year and a half. He's rated as a three-star recruit on various recruiting services. Williams ultimately received 11 offers, including three from FBS programs in UTEP, Army and Ohio. Williams had eight FCS offers from Cal Poly, Bucknell, Fordham, Holy Cross, Lehigh, San Diego, William & Mary and Yale.

What sold Williams on UTEP? He said it was the coaching staff, which is led by Dana Dimel, who was named head coach there in 2017. Josh Brown, who was at Cal Poly from 2012-2019 as a defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, is now the Miners' secondary coach.

UTEP plays in Conference USA and is coming off a 3-5 season that was played amid the coronavirus pandemic.