State limits attendance to 1 immediate family member at high school games

The game atmosphere will be a bit different this weekend. The state has ruled that only one immediate family member per player is allowed to attend high school football games. There will also be no cheerleaders or band members at games.

In guidance released this week, the California Department of Public Health updated the protocols for fans and family members attending games.

“Observers for youth sports (age 18 years and under) are limited to immediate household members who may observe practices and games as needed for age-appropriate supervision,” the California Department of Public Health said. “Age-appropriate supervision should be limited to a single adult (or immediate family member older than the sport participant). Observers should be limited to ensure physical distance can be maintained, reduce potential crowding, and maintain indoor capacity limits."

Household groups must wear face coverings and stay at least 6 feet from non-household members, the guidance added.

On Thursday, Rep. Jordan Cunningham (R-SLO) called the guidance "incredibly dumb."

In a statement released Thursday, Cunningham noted a seeming contradiction with families allowed to dine in restaurants, but unable to attend outdoor youth sporting events.

"Entire families are allowed to dine inside restaurants, check out indoor museums and visit wineries and breweries," Cunningham's statement read. "Soon, they will even be able to watch their favorite professional sports teams play in person. But, they won't be able to go see their child compete in an outdoor youth sporting event?"