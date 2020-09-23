The Dailey Bailey: Is transferring worth it?

High school transfers always seem to grab headlines.

But earlier this month, the story of Jake Garcia, the SoCal QB who transferred to a high school in Georgia because California isn't playing football this fall, made national news.

Garcia's case was unlike anything we had ever seen before: His parents decided to legally separate to allow their son to be immediately eligible to play for Valdosta High, a Georgia powerhouse.

Georgia high school rules mandate that a complete family unit must move to the school's district for a player to be immediately eligible. Garcia's mother couldn't leave her job to move to Georgia so the Garcias separated. (According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Jake Garcia's eligibility is now under investigation by the Georgia High School Association after he played one game and the family's story was featured by ESPN).

But the case of Jake Garcia, who's committed to play for USC, got me thinking about transfers and recruiting in high school and how I feel about it all.

Transferring has become synonymous with recruiting. Did Jake Garcia just happen to pick Valdosta High in Georgia on a whim? No, I'm sure there was an agreement in place between the family and the coaching staff before he enrolled.

Does recruiting in high school exist? Absolutely. Should it exist? I'm not sure. I mean, it does seem to take a lot of the fun out of it.

Should kids be freely able to transfer or attend to any school they want? That's probably not a great idea.

I think the best way to judge transferring and recruiting is to use one simple question: What's best for the kid?