The people have spoken: Nipomo's Nick Kimball voted Player of the Decade after edging Mike McCoy in wild finale

The final round featured nearly 15,000 votes. The winner was decided by fewer than 200.

That winner is Nick Kimball. The former Nipomo High standout has been voted Player of the Decade.

Kimball finished with 7,457 total votes, 193 ahead of the second-place finisher Mike McCoy, a former Santa Ynez High star. McCoy finished with 7,264 total votes. The two finalists were separated by barely a single percentage point (50.66 to 49.34).

There were tens of thousands of votes cast throughout the contest, which started with 16 candidates -- eight each from Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

McCoy was voted the Santa Barbara County Player of the Decade. Kimball won the SLO County honor and then the area-wide distinction.

Kimball and McCoy both were effective in drumming up support throughout the competition despite facing tough odds. Kimball was the No. 8 seed in San Luis Obispo County. McCoy was the No. 5 seed in Santa Barbara County.

"It was a great experience," Kimball said of the competition. "Getting to compete with the best players the Central Coast has had in the past 10 years, it’s a great honor. It was a fun competition that I got to get all my family and friends involved in.

"When you have the support that I do, it makes things more enjoyable. My family and friends are the reason why I won this thing. The last round was a wild one though, but what is better than a little competition?"

Kimball was nominated after a stellar career at Nipomo High, where he graduated in 2015. Kimball was named the All-Area MVP for his 2014 season with the Titans. That year, Kimball helped lead Nipomo to its first-ever CIF championship. He caught 21 touchdown passes that season. He had a touchdown catch in 11 of the Titans' 14 games. He twice made four receptions for touchdowns in a game, including his five-catch, 197-yard performance in a playoff win at Shadow Hills. Kimball had six games with at least two touchdown catches.