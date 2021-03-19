The Predictions: High school football finally returns to the Central Coast

The Bailey Top 10 1. St. Joseph 2. Lompoc 3. Arroyo Grande 4. Paso Robles 5. Santa Barbara 6. Mission Prep 7. Righetti 8. Santa Ynez 9. San Luis Obispo 10. Santa Maria

The last year has flipped the world on its head.

Today in California, though, sports fans will have some normalcy. Well, however normal high school football in March can be.

Today you can watch the NCAA March Madness tournament tip-off and then check out a high school football game (if your kid is playing). Oh, and there's also college football across the country. Again. It's March.

No matter how odd that feeling is, just about everyone is grateful to have both high school football and March Madness back after not having either in the last year.

So, with football returning to the Central Coast, that means it's also time for the weekly predictions to return.

The opening week of high school football is an odd one. There are no games in the Santa Maria Valley. Pioneer Valley was supposed to host Atascadero, but that was postponed when the Panthers were placed into quarantine due to positive COVID-19 cases. Righetti was supposed to play at Arroyo Grande, but that game has been canceled/postponed as well.

St. Joseph is playing in Northern San Luis Obispo County at Paso Robles. You can stream the game on santamariatimes.com.